A young lady who was never taught to cook at home shared her struggles as she tried to prepare her mixed vegetables

In former Minister Tito Mboweni's style, the hun had her veggie chunks drowning in water as she stirred her pot

The internet community was amused and felt sorry for her, as many gave her advice on where to learn cooking

A lady received sympathy from social media users after her failed cooking attempt. Image @samu_nkosii

A lady living alone failed when she tried to cook her vegetables in a pot full of water and oil.

The hun shared the video on her TikTok page under the handle @samu_nkosii, which attracted many comments from amused social media users who gave her advice in return.

Attempting a home-cooked meal

The video shows the lady stirring her vegetable chunks in a pot full of water and what looks like oil. She captioned her post:

"When you weren't taught how to cook at home, now you stay alone."

The video leaves many amused

Amused, social media users took to the comment section to ask the lady what she was hoping to achieve with her pot. After explaining that she wanted to prepare a meal with seven colours, social media users gave her advice.

User @kelo.m critiqued and advised:

"Yazi with Food Network, YouTube & TikTok there’s no excuse🌚let’s just get an air fryer & call it a year okuncono😂😂😂."

User @ ntombifuthizulu23 had an easier solution, detailing:

"If you don't know how to cook, try to fry .....fry all your food ...be acquainted with oil instead of water ... make sure though, your oil is not a bath, a tiny bit goes a long way ...rather fried really."

User @ iamavo_cado shared a joke:

"Nkare di concoctions that my grandmother used to make back in 2020😭."

User @ lee_abuzah asked:

"What are u trying to cook my love, maybe we can help cz woow😂."

User @rambie_m shared her own story:

"I used to eat nonsense when I was doing my first year until this other lady told me to check videos of how to cook simple meals on youtube. Today I call myself a self taught chef because youtube🤣."

User @djmaxsa added humour:

"I am calling General Mkhwanazi. This is a high-level crime😭💔."

Mzansi babe won't settle for a man who can't cook

In another Briefly News article, a young woman posted a video of her father making peanut butter at home and said she would not settle for a man who could not prepare food.

The video received a lot of love from social media users who were impressed by the father's skill.

