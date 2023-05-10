A now-viral video of a man making some peanut butter from scratch has gained a lot of traction

The man's daughter boasted about his kitchen skills and how, as a result, she won't settle for someone who can't boil an egg

The father appeared pleased with his peanut butter and several netizens were just as impressed

One father has set a whole new standard for SA men.

A dad making peanut butter set a new standard for SA men. Image: @senbon_zakurah/TikTok

A video posted by his daughter, Shakirah Sithole (@senbon_zakurah), shows the father proudly mixing some homemade peanut butter in a bowl with an electric mixer.

Shakirah captioned the video:

"My dad is making peanut butter and you want me to settle for someone who can't boil an egg?"

Talk about levels! Now it's not every day you hear of someone making peanut butter spread from scratch. As a result, this domesticated father has applied pressure to any man who may have an interest in dating his baby girl.

Watch out boys, this girl deserves nothing but .

Netizens show the peanut butter-making father love

Father and daughter content is just wholesome! Social media users were intrigued by the TikTok post as they responded with positive comments, commending the father on his kitchen skills. Others couldn't help but point out how pleased the man was with his homemade spread:

replied:

"He’s so proud of himself. Champion!!!"

Nony MAuthor/Aspiring CA(SA) said:

"In this economy, it's reasonable."

Reitumetse. commented:

"It's him dancing for me, he knows he did good."

Lemmuel Mamotsau replied:

"Imagine that."

Flexxwussgoody wrote:

"The standard for men keeps changing."

Sand Pixie said:

"Side eye in black cat."

Miss Bunny said:

"It's the dance for me. He's making Dad peanut butter. Can I bring some bread please?"

bnngema wrote:

"He must drop a tutorial lapho."

Denise-Yeseña commented:

"My dad bought me a valentines gift and you want me to settle for a man who 'doesn’t celebrate.'"

richie Chima said:

"Neverrr. You must know how to cook."

