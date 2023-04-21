TikTok is known for its numerous dance challenges, and a father and daughter entertained the internet with their routine

The duo made use of overalls and looked like they were working in a factory or a mine with their gum boots and protective gear

Mzansi people were impressed by the rare bond the two shared and urged the pair to cherish the relationship

Father and daughter from Cape Town epic dance moves. Images: michellejohnsa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok user Michelle John and her father are trending on the platform for their dance moves. The Capetonian uploaded a video of her and her dad dancing to Dr Dope's Ten Past Fo.

Cape Town Dad gets praised for being good sport

Peeps were impressed by how on-beat the dad was, and the father understood what he needed to do. The post has gained over 570K views and 117K likes. The dancer gushed over her dad and how fantastic he was

South Africans gush over unique bond between pair

Netizens could not help but love the dad's cute movements. Some praised them for having such a beautiful relationship. At the same time, some projected their daddy issues.

Here are some of the comments:

@NonjabuloAyandaMncube said:

"Seems like it’s nice having a dad."

@Boitumelo commented

"He said, I’m not waiting for no beat to drop. I love it."

@justyourlover said:

"The man that sponsors the outfit."

Meagan commented:

"This type of bond is everything."

Makah said:

"It's the matching outfits for me."

