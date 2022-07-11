A video of a young bride and her father taking centre stage at a wedding has been circulating on social media

The entertaining clip shows the two demonstrate a classic dance before they later break into a more hip and vibey routine

The footage spurred up warm and loving emotions among netizens who showed the father and daughter love on the post

A father and daughter wowed the crowd and scores of cyber citizens with their amazing performance at a wedding.

The special father-daughter moment is during the celebration when the bride honours their father, and it represents the gratitude they have for their father's love as they enter a new phase of life. At best, this dance can provide a sweet moment of family connection; at worst, it can feel a little antiquated.

Netizens were left in their feels after a father and daughter did the most for their wedding dance. Image: @anishakayy/TikTok

A video that captured a young woman and her father taking centre stage in a vibey fashion was shared by Anisha K (@anishakayy) and shows her and her pops dance gracefully together as they demonstrate a classic dance.

They hug and appear to finish off their routine as they walk off stage before the music changes and the beat drops. The two are seen busting into a hip dance as they jump and jive together in an epic fashion, amazing their surprised audience.

Cheers and applause can be heard in the background as they finish their captivating performance.

Cyber citizens were left just as impressed and with warm feels as the clip boasts over 3M likes and many comments praising the father and daughter on their special moment.

The Shah Twins replied:

“THIS DANCE WAS EVERYTHING! Your dad tho!!”

Melisa Ross639 said:

“It’s so sweet to see that your dad would put in the time and effort to learn this for you. I’m jealous ❤️❤️❤️”

Ashlyn reacted:

“PROTECT THAT MAN AT ALL COST!!! I know very well my dad would never even though he loves me lmaooo.”

Teny Yaghobi responded:

“Literally crying because I will never have this type of relationship with my dad .”

Annacamden commented:

“Okay, but why is no one talking about your dress.”

Danny wrote:

“My daddy issues are screaming rn .”

