A video of an old lady suffering an embarrassing moment has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows her enthusiastically conducting a church choir before her skirt drops down to her ankles

Although she managed to quickly pull it up, Mzansi netizens couldn’t help but laugh at the awkward moment

An elderly lady got so caught up conducting a church choir she didn’t feel her skirt coming loose at her waist!

A video shared by TikTok user @q_dube shows the magogo leading the singers with great enthusiasm as they perform on stage.

An enthusiastic old lady suffered an embarrassing moment while on stage. Image: @q_dube/TikTok

Source: UGC

A few seconds into the clip, the woman’s skirt is seen falling down to her ankles before she quickly reaches for it and puts it back on. Fortunately, she was also wearing an undergarment that saved her from revealing much.

Although some may have tried to hold in their laughter at the old lady’s embarrassing moment in the house of the Lord, many simply couldn’t fight the urge to laugh at loud.

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

CHRIST FOR ALL replied:

“Could she not sense it's gonna come down.”

Bongs Boh Masuku said:

“That is something that doesn’t happen often, it will take another 1 million years for that to happen again.”

Londi Miya wrote:

“..Vele I am not going to heaven .”

Fee said:

“Lord please forgive me. I was caught off guard .”

Loyal commented:

“And the walls of Jericho came down.”

user3111314327156 reacted:

“I accidentally laughed .”

Source: Briefly News