An amusing video of a group of children singing at a friend’s birthday party has been circulating online

In the clip, one particular African boy is seen and heard breaking into a Zulu celebratory chant as he encourages the others to sing along

The cute boy won over tons of impressed Mzansi online fans who praised him for his fun personality

A charismatic little boy brought the vibe to a kiddie’s party when it was time to sing happy birthday to the birthday boy.

Twitter user @mosatekay posted a video of the cute moment which shows a group of children gathered together as they sing to the child celebrating their 6th birthday.

A little boy got his friends in the mood to party with a fun celebratory chant. Image: @mosatekay/Twitter

As they finish the classic song, one African boy begins a new Zulu celebratory chant in which he encourages other children to sing along as they reveal the birthday boy’s age in a fun way.

The funny post was captioned:

“Trust my son to sing this at a white friend’s birthday party .”

South African social media users were left amused and impressed by the African boy’s vibrant personality and party-starter attitude.

Check out the video and some of the funny comments below:

@Gobetse_M replied:

“Anne-Marie at the back is like “Oh ok, that’s a new one...” .”

@babyflo13 responded:

“I focus on a different kid each time. The black kids didn’t miss a beat, they knew that this is when the party really starts.”

@Thollar_Mlambo wrote:

“ I love it .”

@dasisira commented:

“The confusion on the faces of the parents .”

@Tryphina_Zee said:

“ you can take me outta the ghetto but you can't take the ghetto outta me.”

@mshikilaa reacted:

“Black king, undiluted.”

Emotional moment kid waits for his brother to get back from school

In another story, Briefly News reported on a short video shared by @vickykim225 has shown how amazing brotherly love could be. A boy waited at the bus stop for his brother to get back.

After he had timed his arrival, the kid stood at their doorstep rejoicing at the expectation of his brother coming home.

When his school bus came into sight, his jubilation became more as he kept pointing toward the vehicle. As soon as his brother came down, they both hugged.

