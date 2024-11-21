A TikTok video showing a crying woman on the roadside left Mzansi people stunned and divided

One passenger tried to ask what was wrong as the car passed by, but the situation raised alarms

The footage with 511K views, sparked debates over whether it was a heartbreaking moment or a potential trap

Car passengers were left torn after spotting a woman crying on the side of the road. The woman appeared distressed, clinging to her clothes as though she had been roughed up.

Distressed woman captured on camera

A passenger in a passing car asked what was wrong through the window, but was left with more questions than answers. He speculated about her being a victim of GBV.

The heartbreaking scene was posted on the TikTok account @lilflex.rsa and left many netizens feeling unsettled.

TikTok video grabs Mzansi's attention

The video shared on 20 November has racked up over 511,000 views and 1,000 comments and shares.

Debate about safety vs. compassion

The comments section was a place for debate. Some people were suspicious and mentioned similar stories of how criminals lure victims into hijackings.

@zipho654 asked:

"Why couldn't you help her? 😭😭"

@its_bakii0 said:

"I’m not a prophet neh but, yoh this is a trap shame."

@chubbybaeamukelani shared:

"It's really heartbreaking but to think this is how my uncle was hijacked. 😭"

@charlesmegas:

"If you try to help, you might get robbed. We don't know what to do anymore."

@katlegokatbusta stated:

"Better you didn’t stop otherwise you would’ve walked home. 🥺"

@unique_august commented:

"The worst part is you posted this when you dismally failed to assist her. Akusena buntu kulomhlaba. 😩💔"

@marylish1 added:

"Mind your business, my brother. At times you will think you can help kanti you are being trapped. Ke December."

@thuso45k typed:

'Don't ever stop when you see such things, bro."

