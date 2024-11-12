A man shared a clip of thugs pretending to sleep on the road, and it went viral on the internet

The guy also shared their tactics and warned people not to fall victim to those trips, and the footage gained massive traction

Social media users reacted to the post as they headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A truck driver showed people how to keep themselves safe on the road, especially in the evening.

A truck driver found thug drivers pretending to sleep on the road in a TikTok video. Image: @leekwande

Source: TikTok

Truck driver finds thug pretending to sleep on the road

The gent shared a video on TikTok where he showcased thugs pretending to be sleeping on the road. @leekwande went on to advise people by saying the following in his TikTok video:

"While driving at night and you find someone sleeping in the middle of the road or by the roadside, just don't stop because this is a trick used by criminals. Most of the time, it will be a trick. Once you stop and try to go and help that when you get attacked."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The gent's footage sparked a huge conversation on safety, gaining massive traction on social media.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi reacts to man's TikTok video

The online community responded by asking questions in the comments section, and some shared their thoughts.

Dylan said:

"In SA never help anyone mind your business to stay safe."

Cutie pie added:

"What if you drive fast and you don't notice that people are gambling with their lives."

Certifiedcommenter asked:

"Why are you stopping."

Phangaman wrote:

"If that person needs serious help and you pass."

Mellow rsa expressed:

"It's getting harder and harder for people who'd actually be needing help."

Badussy shared:

"This is sad...what if someone is actually in need, but we are too scared?"

Video shows Cape Town highway robbery via drone

Briefly News previously reported that A video of a man robbing someone on the highway has gone viral, leaving many people in shock on the internet.

One man thought he got away with crime after he robbed someone on the road. The footage shared on the video platform by @grantblanckenberg shows a man standing on one of the highways in Cape Town. As the clip progresses, the man crosses the road and stops at a gry car where he began his mission.

Source: Briefly News