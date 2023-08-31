Celebrity couple Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani sparked engagement rumours after following their latest pictures

The singer and actress showed off a gorgeous ring nestled in her engagement ring finger

Tino had told Briefly News how smitten he is over Simphiwe Ngema, highlighting her good character traits

Are celebrity couple Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani engaged? That question has lingered in their fan's heads after Simphiwe's gorgeous snaps.

Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani have been on and off during the four years they were together: @simzngema

Source: Instagram

Simphiwe Ngema shows off ring

In an appreciation post to her supporters, Simphiwe Ngema thanked them for the love they showed her on her birthday.

She also shared gorgeous pictures wearing a white dress and holding a bouquet of roses. In the post, she also sent out pictures of her and Tino Chinyani and their son Tiyani Kearabilwe Kemorena.

What stood out for her supporters was the gorgeous ring on her engagement ring finger.

Check out the lovely snaps.

Did Simz announce her engagement?

Previous occurrences in the celebrity world have taught people not to jump the gun. Especially when official announcements have not been made.

However, this did not stop fans from questioning Simz and Tino's relationship status.

For many, though, they were in awe over her beauty and showered her with sweet messages:

mcebos_mom gushed:

"that last slide your family, man, so happy about the song. You look drop dead gorgeous."

mrspboledi wished:

"Congratulations, and happy birthday ."

sthandile_n said:

"Happy Birthday Gorgeous."

_slimdope_ said:

"Many more blessings for you, my sister. You deserve them all! God bless!!"

andiswa_pholobs said:

"I've laughed so hard, frame four dusted me."

kealeboga_lepholletse said:

"Ahhh, this is beautiful."

Tino Chinyani gushes over Simz

Speaking about his love for Simphiwe, Tino Chinyani expressed how smitten he is over his partner and baby mama.

"Simphiwe's resilience, her passion, her drive to get back up after every knock, has truly impacted me in a major way. She just has a truly beautiful spirit about her, and she never ever gives up on the people that she loves.

"I admire that so much. A lot of times in life, you get knocked down in life, and it gets hard to place your feet back up again. I love her kindness and her beautiful heart as it shows me that there is no limit to how much a person can give because the more you give, the more you receive."

Simz releases latest single Idliso

In a previous report from Briefly News, in celebration of her 33rd birthday on 29 August, Simz released a new song, Idliso, a love song.

Simphiwe penned a message about the song's intention and why she chose to write about it. She said she wants people to know that love exists and it will find them.

