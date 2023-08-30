TV personality Tino Chinyani penned a beautiful message to Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema on her 33rd birthday

The singer celebrated her birthday on 29 August, and she received a heartwarming message from Tino

Speaking to Briefly News, Tino noted Simphiwe's fighting spirit and said he loves her resilience and drive to keep pushing despite the odds

Tino Chinyani penned a sweet birthday post dedicated to his partner Simphiwe Ngema on her 33rd trip around the sun.

Tino Chinyani and Simphiwe Ngema have been on and off for four years, and they have a beautiful son together. Image: @tino_chinyani.

Source: Instagram

Tino Chinyani praises Simphiwe Ngema

The model and TV personality gathered some of their most precious moments together and shared them on Instagram.

Tino Chinyani relayed a genuine message, expressing his never-ending love for the mother of his son, Simphiwe Ngema.

In the message, Tino said he is grateful to be experiencing life with Simz and cherishes every moment. He also mentioned their son Tiyani Kearabilwe Kemorena and noted how she gave him the 'greatest gift he could ever ask for.'

“You drive me crazy, but you truly are in a league of your own, a true Queen quite like nothing I’ve ever experienced. I pray on this day and every day that follows that the Lord’s Grace shines down upon you. I love you, and thank you for being an amazing mother to the greatest gift I could ever ask for.”

Tino lets loose on his admiration for Simz

Speaking to Briefly News, Tino said he admires quiet a number of things about Simphiwe Ngema, but highlighted her captivating spirit and the love she possesses for the people close to her.

"Simphiwe's resilience, her passion, her drive to get back up after every knock, has truly impacted me in a major way. She just has a truly beautiful spirit about her, and she never ever gives up on the people that she loves."

Tino said he is also inspired by Simphiwe's loving heart and fighting spirit.

"I admire that so much. A lot of times in life, you get knocked down in life, and it gets hard to place your feet back up again. I love her kindness and her beautiful heart as it shows me that there is no limit to how much a person can give because the more you give, the more you receive."

Netizens gush over Tino's message to Simz

Their love has been going strong for more than four years despite being on and off at times.

When they rekindled their romance, netizens were shocked — for a lack of a better word.

With Tino's beautiful message, it's safe to say Mzansi was left impressed.

phindilegwala_official said:

"There’s a lot I want to say, slide 9. Happy Birthday Lil Sis. I love you guys so much."

snazo_hlongwane said:

"Oh my favourite people. I love you both. You drive me insane guys. Please continue to be our Beyonce and Jay Z. Lots of people are inspired by the two of you, including myself."

_slimdope_ said:

"Yo fam @simzngema, it’s a Virgo thing, man!!! Happy birthday blood!! More blessings, favour and everything great!!!! Love you, bro @tino_chinyani Dala the most!!"

mandy_muera_gumbo said:

"When I grow up I want to have this kind of love…… let love lead."

tshepisomarobela said:

"When Jesus says Yes Nobody can soo No!"

Simphiwe released new single Idliso

In a previous report from Briefly News, Simphiwe Ngema released her latest single, Idliso.

The singer said she intended to reaffirm to people that true love exists and will find them somehow.

