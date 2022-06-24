Simphiwe Ngema has taken to social media to let the whole world know that her cute son is growing and is now two years old

In celebration of Kearabile Kemorena's special day, the actress penned a sweet birthday message thanking God for blessing her with her son

She also shared a cute clip which takes her fans on a short journey from when she was pregnant until now and her fans are here for it

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Simphiwe Ngema's little man has just turned two years old. In celebration of her boy's birthday, the actress took to social media to express her excitement.

Simphiwe Ngema celebrated her son's 2nd birthday with a sweet message. Image: @simzngema

Source: Instagram

Simz penned a sweet birthday message to Kearabile Kemorena. The stunner shares her son with model, Tino Chinyane.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Simz let the whole of Mzansi know how much she adores her bundle of joy. Along with the heartfelt note, the media personality shared a short clip which takes fans on her journey from when she was pregnant. According to ZAlebs, she captioned her post:

"I owe God more than a billion thank you’s for this day. This day gave me a reason to live again, to smile again and to hope again. In a world full of so much pain, you made me realise that there is still a God and he loves me so much that he gave me you.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"To say I am eternally grateful would be an understatement. I have a son a loving, caring and considerate son. Your love means everything to me. I love you more than life."

The star's celeb friends and her fans took to her comment section to wish her cute son a happy second birthday.

shock.star said:

"Happy Birthday Nana. Ohh hun. I love everything about this reel."

lynneo_kekanangxale wrote:

"Hayi maan. Time flies, well done mama. Happy Birthday to this handsome handsome man. Two years already! Wow. Wishing the big man many more years of love and laughter, all those cute giggles and chuckles. Ncaaaawu maan. Great job mummy."

_porshhii commented:

"Bathong. Happy birthday to the handsome guy."

msroseline said:

"You have the most cute little handsome bug Simz. Happy blessed birthday, shimane."

moribo_r.a.m wrote:

"The male version of you. We thank God for this one."

mbali_sigidi added:

"Simz, he's so beautiful. I'm so proud of the woman you have become. Your are doing an incredible job."

Simz Ngema announces end of her relationship with Tino Chinyane

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema and Tino Chinayi have called it quits - “an end to a beautiful love story.”

Taking to social media with a post that is sure to have your jaw hanging, Simz announced that her and Tino’s relationship is over. Simz made it clear that her and Tin will still be friends and prioritise their son, always.

Word has it that Simz and Tino got themselves into a Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith situation, an 'entanglement’, as reported by Sunday World. Fans took to the comment section of Simz’s post to question the situation, making it known that things just do not add up and it is heart-breaking.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News