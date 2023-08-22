Singer Simphiwe Ngema will be releasing her song Idliso on her birthday, 29 August 2023

The actress and businesswoman explained the significance behind the song, which aims to speak about love

She and the father of her son, Tino Chinyani, rekindled their romance after they split just months after their son was born

Simphiwe Ngema will be releasing a song called Idliso on 29 August 2023. The significance of the release date is that it is on her birthday.

With the help of her new song, Simphiwe Ngema hopes to convey a message of finding love even when all hope is lost. Image: @simzngema

Simz Ngema creates hype with statement of new song Idliso

On her Instagram page, Simphiwe shared a statement explaining the significance of her upcoming single, Idliso.

The song will be released under her nickname Quing Simz.

Simphiwe said music is about telling stories that touch people in their everyday lives. She also said she is grateful for the opportunity of being in the position to tell those stories

“Idliso [aims to] inspire people to believe in love again. Remind them that love conquers all. Idliso is a song that reminds people that love still exists and there are still people who will stand with you even in your worst times.”

Simphiwe previously worked with her boyfriend Tino

The couple collaborated on a song Tiyani, an ode to their son Tiyani Kearabilwe Kemorena.

They penned the song for his third birthday which was on 23 June 2023.

They performed the song and received a lukewarm reception online, but Simz noted that her fans sang it at the top of their lungs when she performed it.

Mzansi trolls Simz Ngema and Tino's live performance

Briefly News previously reported that Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani got trolled following their lackluster performance for their song.

Their video made rounds on social media with people saying they are horrible on stage and have horrible chemistry.

Source: Briefly News