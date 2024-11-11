A young boy was captured enjoying his milk directly from its source, causing much talk online

The clip was shared on Instagram, attracting many responses from social media users from many countries who commented in their languages

Many advised against what the toddler was doing, giving health reasons why they were cautioning against it

A man shares a video of a toddler drinking milk from an animal's teat. Image: @nr_aanjna_ji

An Indian farmer caused a lot of stir on social media after sharing a cute video of a boy feeding directly from an animal.

The hard-working gent shared the video under his user handle @nr_aanjna_ji on Instagram's popular social media platform and gained thousands of comments.

The boy caught in action

The video shows a cow lying on its side with a toddler holding onto its teat full of milk and feeding on it. A second boy gets closer, looking interested in trying out the cow's yummy goodness, but the toddler continues to feed.

Netizens react to the boy's video

While many people thought the video was cute, some social media users advised that it was not wise to let a toddler drink milk directly from a cow as that was unhealthy. The comment section was filled with online community members from across the globe who shared their opinions.

User @laura_climbs_boulders commented:

"Straight from the source❤️."

User @lupejfarfan cautioned the farmer:

"OMG, please don’t let the kids do that. That is disgusting."

User @deloismyers said:

"😮😮😮😮disgusting and nasty for kids. Animals can carry infections."

User @zozok88 commented

"Fresh and organic, literally."

User @clarkt71 felt defeated, commenting:

"I think I’ve reached the end of the internet."

User @ronaldfaxas added":

"😬 This looks kind and beautiful but bacterial activity can be dangerous for him."

