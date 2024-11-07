A happy hun was captured walking with a non-breathing pet in the Mother City, looking as if she was in a hurry

The video made its way to social media through a content creator who shared it on TikTok, leaving Mzansi entertained

Social media users took to the lady's comment section to share their amusement after watching the video

A TikTok user captured a lady pulling a non-living pet in the street. Image: @arielmulder1

Source: TikTok

There's never a dull moment in Mzansi as our locals are never shy about expressing themselves, regardless of where or who they are with.

A lady shared a funny video of a woman pulling a strange thing in the streets of Cape Town and shared it on her TikTok account under her user handle @arielmulder1.

The lady walks the walk with her pet

The video shows the hun pulling a clothing iron from the floor using the cable as if she were walking with a dog on a leash. On the other hand, she carries a small bag similar to the Woolworths shopping bag.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps love the pet video

The clip got the attention of many social media users, who brightened the TikTok user's feeds with laughter. Some joked that the lady must have been under the influence of something of something potent.

User @Lekker_Lelani added a bit of humour:

"I walked my frozen chicken just day before tomorrow. The crocs joined."

User @Sunshine V asked:

"Lmao what happening on that side 💀 😂🤣?"

User @gefok_maar_vrolik shared:

"Irons are the new pets. Pets are the new kids and kids are those exotic animals that only the elite can afford 😂😂😂."

User @Wally cautioned:

"Drugs are bad, don’t do drugs."

User @Sassy*Hype added:

"Oh no South Africans 😂😂."

User @𝗦𝗨𝗚𝗔 asked:

"What are they smoking 😂😂😂?"

