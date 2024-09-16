A viral TikTok video by @cyrusmsiska shows a cow hilariously chasing people, sparking both fear and laughter

The clip left South Africans in stitches, with peeps flooding the comments with jokes, including quips about the cow "having beef" with everyone

The chaotic scene quickly became an unforgettable moment on social media

A hilarious video of a cow running amok has taken South African social media by storm, leaving viewers in stitches.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @cyrusmsiska, shows a determined cow chasing after a group of people. The bovine's speed sparks fear and laughter as everyone tries to flee.

The comical situation quickly became unforgettable, with netizens reacting in disbelief and humour.

Cow goes bezerk in TikTok video

In the video, the cow charges forward, causing chaos as it sends people scattering in different directions:

Whether a cow was "having beef" with the crowd or getting fed up with the day’s events, its energy was unmatched.

Social media users couldn’t help but weigh in on the situation, with the comments section buzzing with hilarious takes.

South Africans chime in on the fun

In true SA nature, peeps couldn't help but poke fun at the situation. @Boipelo Jennifer was quick to observe the cow’s apparent fury in @cyrusmsiska's video, commenting humorously:

"Seshabo se kwatile 😭😭😭" [The meat is angry].

Another user, @followerofjesus🇿🇦🇧🇼, playfully scolded the person filming, saying:

"Wena cameraman you were not supposed to run away dammit 😂🤣"

Mzansi didn’t hold back, with users like @you adding to the fun, stating:

"The cow had beef with everyone 😭😭"

The hilarious reactions kept pouring in, with @Angela_novela admitting:

"And people say I’m crazy for being scared of a cow 😭😭✋🏾"

One particularly witty user, @s⭕ka lezwe, suggested an attractive approach for next time, joking:

"Next time unike yona lenkomo i camera" [Next time, give the cow the camera].

Meanwhile, @McDreamy_507 added a playful demand for better video coverage next time, commenting:

"Ebaba, next time when you take a video for us, you don’t leave the scene until we say so yezwa."

