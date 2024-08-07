A group of people caused a massive stir on social media after they dressed up funny at church, and the clip went viral

The TikTok clip gained massive attraction, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the footage as they dragged the individuals in the comments section for being disrespectful

The online community was in an uproar after a group of people decided to wear "funny" clothing to church.

People arriving at church dressed funny caused a huge uproar on social media. Image: @sandylupedzi/TikTok and Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

Individuals dress funny at church

Places of worship are sacred, and many people shared the same sentiment after TikTok user @sandylupedzi shared a video showcasing individuals arriving at their place of worship dressed in onesies, while some men dressed up as women and placed fake booties, giving them that BBL shape which shocked online users.

The video shows people twerking and doing all sorts of things that are not pleasing or fit for a church.

The clip gathered many views, likes, and comments on social media, but many people were not impressed by the individuals' behaviours.

Watch the video below:

People react to the video with mixed feelings

Social media users were not having it, and many took to the comments section to call out the individuals in the clip for being "inappropriate."

Zee.2444 simply said:

"I missed the joke?"

Katlego Kotsedi expressed:

"We are deviating from the purpose of the church."

Lihle Ngophe commented:

"Haibo? Hayini bethuna."

Oyamikira added:

"Heck no."

Aus Koki wrote:

"Absolutely Not!"

Nothe_Portia replied:

"This is not funny, it's inappropriate."

