One South African woman had quite the experience after she visited her friend's church, which she detailed on Twitter.

Woman shares hilarious experience in church

After her interesting encounter, social media user Keabetswe vouched never to revisit her friend's church. The young lady shared her experiences, saying:

"Today, I visited a friend's church. The pastor was preaching ale ko Joburg we were watching him from the screen here in Bloem. That church will never see me again."

The woman added that people were singing and dancing on the stage in Bloemfontein via the screen they were watching.

Although Keabetswe had a shocking experience, she urged people not to be "discouraged" by her story and to continue attending church.

SA weighs in on the young lady's church experience

The online community reacted with mixed emotions as they flooded the woman's comments section to express their thoughts.

Ori SA said:

"Online church service using internet that was deemed to be satanic."

Three_chops cracked a joke, saying:

"She could’ve just sent you the link. Haibo Zoom meeting."

Penuel, The Black Pen, expressed:

"My guess is that the sermon wasn't great & that the screen wasn't well-organised. If the preacher was fire and it felt like you're in a cinema... I think you'll attend again. We watch movies and sports matches on screens & get entertained & inspired. People watch sermons online."

JusticeforAKA shared

"CR...Same thing happened in P.E. We were happy with the praise and worship and then next thing the screens lights up and there's the man greeting us all the way from PTA."

