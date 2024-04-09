Kabza De Small was living it up at an Alexandra food spot, enjoying some food with his mates

The renowned DJ/ producer was captured having a popular South African meal, including inyama yenhloko, and had netizens in stitches

Mzansi showed love and was impressed by Kabza for staying true to his roots despite his celeb status

Kabza De Small and his friends were out in Alexandra enjoying a classic South African meal. Images: kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small is South African through and through, and his latest video showed that he's also a proud kasi gent. The Scorpion Kings member was seen enjoying inyama yenhloko (cow's head) and pap while out at an Alexandra hostel.

Kabza De Small enjoys lunch in Alexandra

Our fave, Kabza De Small, is a simple kasi gent who enjoys the pleasures of enjoying a nice meal with his friends.

Despite his celeb status and international acclaim, the producer, real name Kabelo Motha, is proudly South African and showed fans that he can get down and dirty with the best of them.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, the Rolling Stone feature artist was seen in a hostel presumed to be Madala Hostel in Alexandra, Gauteng.

Like true township gents, the men had a table set with a large plate of inyama yenhloko, pap, braai meat, and a cup of gravy and ate standing up:

Mzansi weighs in on Kabza's video

Netizens showed love to Kabza for staying true to his roots:

Majolab25 showed love to Kabza:

"One thing about Kabza and Maphorisa is they never forget the hood. These guys are always in Alex every Sunday."

KingNema_Jnr said:

"Best meal in South Africa."

DichabaKarabo joked:

"This one loves his food."

tqsibeko wrote:

"Perfect meal for this weather."

mphokabine19 praised Kabza:

"The realest ever."

Shonny_SA joked:

"The one who said “This is nice, man” will never go to that hostel alone, they would eat him."

Kabza De Small shares glimpse of club construction

In more Kabza De Small updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the Umshove hitmaker sharing a video of the building of his Piano Hub club.

Kabza has been silently working on his project and it appears to be close to completion, and fans can't wait for the finished product.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News