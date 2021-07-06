Kabza De Small has been featured in Rolling Stone magazine for his colourful career in the Amapiano music space

Mzansi social media users are loving that Kabza is gaining recognition overseas for his talent and are happy for him

At first, the Amapiano producer started out with DJ Maphorisa but he went solo and produced some amazing music since

Kabza De Small is a founding figure in Amapiano, a South African house music sub-genre that is sweeping the country and poised to go global.

De Small has helped to elevate the genre to new heights in style and popularity, both solo and as part of Scorpion Kings with DJ Maphorisa— a super-producer with Drake and Major Lazer credits whom Kabza once admired from afar.

Kabza has been featured on Rolling Stone and Mzansi social media users are impressed with how far he's come.

Kabza De Small has made a big achievement and has been featured in 'Rolling Stone' magazine. Image: @kabelomotha_.

Mzansi social media users are pleased to see Kabza De Small winning

Most people didn't think that Amapiano would be as successful as it is but Kabza De Small has proved most of them wrong. Check out the reactions to him covering Rolling Stone below:

@Liedz_M said:

"This is really big but I don't know if majority Southas cav. A Rolling Stone feature!!?? Mad Tin' that."

@uGiovannii commented:

"Kabza De Small featured in Rolling Stone? Amapiano to the world fr."

@Hloni_04 said:

"Piano to the world, we’re making it out the hood!"

@Laurynnnlove commented:

"Yooooo knew he was gonna make it big super proud."

Kabza De Small is sitting pretty as he celebrated his King of Piano album

Briefly News previously reported that Kabelo Motha is having the time of his life so far. Kabza De Small, the king of Amapiano, has reached a significant milestone. He rushed to Instagram to mark a year since his debut album, I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust was dropped.

“Another special day and milestone for me, today marks one 1 year since the release of my debut I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust so we dressed the part to celebrate with all of you," he said.

Only two months after its debut, the album was certified double platinum. Scorpion Kings Live, Scorpion Kings, The Return of Scorpion Kings, Piano Hub EP and Pretty Girls Love Amapiano were among his other successful collaborations with DJ Maphorisa.

