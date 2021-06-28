Kabza De Small decided to celebrate his success and took to social media to talk about his album The King of Amapiano

The album was a huge hit amongst Amapiano fans and was certified double platinum just two months after its debut

DJ Maphorisa also decided to blow Kabza's trumpet and spoke about how peeps used to say he was working him too hard

Kabelo Motha is having the time of his life so far. Kabza De Small, the king of Amapiano, has reached a significant milestone. He rushed to Instagram to mark a year since his debut album, I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust was dropped.

“Another special day and milestone for me, today marks one 1 year since the release of my debut I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust so we dressed the part to celebrate with all of you," he said.

Only two months after its debut, the album was certified double platinum. Scorpion Kings Live, Scorpion Kings, The Return of Scorpion Kings, Piano Hub EP and Pretty Girls Love Amapiano were among his other successful collaborations with DJ Maphorisa.

Maphorisa reflected on their journey on Twitter, rubbing the success of their projects in the faces of people who had earlier stated he was using Kabza; he said he didn't want to brag, but he couldn't help himself.

"Haters want it down on platforms. Guys are jealous, saying I am using Kabza. Why all this hate while everyone loves this project? Since Kabza started working with me has he ever missed a gig?" said Phori.

Kabza De Small is super proud of himself and the success he received from his 'King of Amapiano' album. Image: @kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Source: Briefly.co.za