An artist named Bamaiyi Danladi has painted a portrait of the late TB Joshua with the message "Let love lead"

In a short video talk, the young man said the painting is his way of paying tribute to the prophet

Many people on social media appreciated his work as they noted that the deceased man of God lived a fulfilled life

A very talented Nigerian artist, Bamaiyi Danladi, has used his skills to honour the late TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The mural artist used the wall of a house as his surface for the painting. He shared photos of the work process on his Instagram page.

Artist Bamaiyi Danladi has painted the portrait of late TB Joshua on a wall. Image: @bamaiyidanladiart/Instagram

Source: UGC

What a beautiful painting of the late Bishop TB Joshua

Before painting the late SCOAN overseer's portrait, Bamaiyi first drew a sketch on the wall. After his work was done, two women stood in front of it, amazed at what he did.

See his Instagram post below:

SCOAN recognised his efforts on the late Bishop TB Joshua

In reaction, the church posted about the man's great work on their Facebook page as they called on other artists who want to honour the prophet to send in their works.

See the video post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has over 2,000 shares with more than 1,000 comments. Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@Rhoicy Mutambo said:

"Thank you brother let love lead all over the world and his legacy will remain forever . He was our prophet of our time to heal, to deliver,to set the captive free. Man of God you never be forgotten generation to generation."

@Lingani Mpho Masola said:

"The message that resonates so well in our hearts every time one goes astray is 'is this love leading' Let Love Lead. I am so touched that the Prophets countrymen are expressing awesome messages..."

@Nuhu Toppoh said:

"I wish I had political power I would have erected his monument across my country Ghana but in all I will leave by your teachings and your words. Rest Well God's General Prophet TB Joshua."

