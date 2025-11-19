Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Actors Brighton Mngoma and Fulu Mugovhani, who are known for their roles in Scandal!, have joined Pimville

Mngoma and Mugovhanin will star opposite seasoned actors Thapelo Mokoena, Gail Mabalane, and Lillian Dube

The Bakwena Production telenovela will air on SABC2 in 2026 after replacing Muvhango in August 2025

Former Scandal! actors Brighton Mngoma and Fulu Modibedi (née Mugovhani) are the latest stars to join SABC2's upcoming telenovela 'Pimville', produced by Bakwena Productions.

The seasoned actors will act opposite legendary actress Clementine Mosimane, who portrays the role of Mme Mathapelo.

Mngoma and Mugovhani will also be joined by former The Estate actor Thapelo Mokoena, Tshepo Maseko, and many more.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared the trailer for Pimville on his X account on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

Entertainment commentator Mlu confirmed on his X account on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, that Mngoma and Mugovhani have joined the show.

"Former #eTVScandal stars Brighton Mngoma and Fulu Mugovhani join the cast of Pimville, the new SABC 2 telenovela set to debut in 2026, taking over the 9 pm timeslot," he wrote.

South Africans respond to Pimville casting

@ThabaneMvelase wrote:

"Most of the time, if the show has too many top actors, it ends up not being nice."

@BoostingCable said:

"We're getting a top-tier cast."

@SandyTlang replied:

"Either they have a great budget, or these actors are doing this show pro bono. Gape, this is a star-studded lineup. Nkare (it looks like) it's a mixture of Real Madrid and Barcelona, or Pirates and Sundowns."

@RenaissanceAfro responded:

"SABC doesn't care about minority tribes anymore. I know SABC 2 used to cater for us because SABC 1 was all about Nguni and Sothos. But know everything has changed. Back to apartheid divisions again."

@MalevuMandisa commented:

"I'm one of those strange people who find it hard to watch a show that has too many stars. I find the story more believable when there are also new faces in it. I know productions say it's easy to work with ppl who already know what to do, but new faces bring in excitement to viewers."

@dearDiaryyaka reacted:

"What has Brighton been busy with since leaving Scandal?"

@thabang4real2 said:

"They have reunited."

@headaches28 responded:

"Good luck with viewers using this.. All you had to do was pair old talent with newcomers (with a bias to old talent) or incorporate Giyani: Land of Blood to Muvhango, so you can secure 2 demographics in 1 slot."

@leroychimu wrote:

"The cast is top-tier ke sana."

@Thokozani_Si said:

"I'm not sure about 'all-star' productions. It's almost like they don't have faith in their storyline, and they need the strong cast to compensate for it."

@Ktolom reacted:

"This telenovela is packed."

Unseen actress Gail Mabalane discusses role in Pimville

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Rockville actress Gail Mabalane scored a role on SABC2's Pimville.

Mabalane is joined by seasoned actors Mondli Makhoba, Tshepo Maseko, and Fulu Mugovhani-Modibedi.

The talented actress recently opened up about playing a detective in the coming telenovela.

