Sello Maake kaNcube is set to join Skeem Saam as a new character who will add spice to Principal Thobakgale’s storyline

The hit soapie has gone through a lot of changes, but fans and an actor on the show welcomed news about the legendary actor

Hellen Bright, who plays Melita on the SABC series, was one of the first to share her excitement that Sello would join the cast

Skeem Saam viewers are ecstatic that they will get to experience Sello Maake ka Ncube's talent. The seasoned actor will be a new love interest for Principal Thobakgale.

Sello Maake is due for another gig as he joins 'Skeem Saam' and got a warm welcome from Hellen Bright.

Sello is beloved by many on South African TV. The actor has much to live up to, as there are high expectations for his performance.

Sello Maake kaNcube's new colleague Hellen Bright gives actor warm welcome to Skeem Saam

Sello received a lot of praise after joining Skeem Saam. ZAlebs reports that Maake kaNcube's new co-star Hellen gave him a warm welcome on set.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt shout-out to Sello. She confirmed that he would be joining Skeem Saam and expressed her excitement as she always wanted to work with him. She wrote:

"I'm beyond thrilled to be working with him, I literally had to pinch myself and ask if this is really happening. I remember praying and asking God for the opportunity to work with him many years ago. And finally, God did it. You really do not wanna miss Skeem Saam from now on."

Hellen's caption looked back on the iconic characters he played over the years, including Archie Moroka from Generations. Fans commented with their favourites, expressing excitement that he joined the cast. Fans of Skeem Saam agreed adding Sello to the show was a major step for the series.

@theemrs_stones commented:

"Yessss sis Hellen I feel you."

@motlalepulakomape commented:

"Our favourite of all times."

@sebasamogale commented:

"It's a big deal."

@rolihlahla_paseka_ commented:

"Sting from Diwele Makgolela".

@kefilwemesele commented:

"Halala, This is amazing."

morena_iii commented:

"Ayi ngeke now ekare lenna I should join skeem saam ke tlo tsaya di pics lewe."

Sello Maake kaNcube is one of Soweto 50 Icons, honoured to be back home

Briefly News previously reported that Sello Maake kaNcube is officially one of 50 Soweto icons. The South African actor is well known for his memorable performances on SA TV.

Sello Maake kaNcube shared the significance of being on the Soweto 50 list by Sakhumzi Holdings Sello accepted the award on stage with his wife, Pearl Maake ka Ncube.

According to TimesLIVE, Sello's work got recognised when the founder of Sakhumzi Restaurant celebrated Mzansi Soweto legends.

