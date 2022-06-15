Legendary actor Sello Maake kaNcube has received an honour that solidifies his status as one of South Africa's best actors

Sello Maake kaNcube had a big win, being named one of 50 Soweto icons. The South African actor is widely known as a TV staple from Scandal! , Generations to more recently, The Queen.

Sello Maake kaNcube has been recognised as one of 50 Soweto icons who will use their influence in a campaign for societal issues. Image: Instagram/@sellomkn/Facebook/Sello Maake Ka Ncube

Sello Maake kaNcube shared what being on the Soweto 50 list by Sakhumzi Holdings meant to him. Sello accepted the award on stage with his wife, Pearl Maake ka Ncube.

Sello Maake kaNcube on 50 Soweto icons list

According to TimesLIVE, Sello was honoured when the founder of Sakhumzi Restaurant celebrated South African Soweto icons who are alive. Sello said:

“We watch with sadness when people are always celebrated for their work upon their passing. Sakhumzi Maqubela, who as an icon himself, took the time to appreciate and recognise the little that one does to make a difference."

The campaign to honour 50 Soweto icons was held on 2 June in Soweto, which meant a lot to Sello, who says:

"This day felt so much better than most of the recognitions I have received because it was at home."

The event visited Orlando High School, where Sello spoke to the students. He said being in Soweto reminded him of attending Orlando High School, which "brought out that little boy in me who was once as ambitious and in a hurry to make it in the world.”

Sello said the campaign is important because it addresses many societal challenges that the youth and the community at large are facing. He said the campaign will address issues such as GBV and drug abuse amongst the young still in school:

“We are going to be using the power that the 50 icons have as a collective to execute one of the biggest campaigns SA has ever seen and this will be guided by our individual beliefs and our commitment to make a difference in Soweto.”

DailySun reports that the list of Soweto's 50 icons includes legend singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka and motivational speaker Dr David Molapo.

Sello Maake kaNcube's supporters impressed by 50 Soweto icons list

The campaign inspired supporters of the actor as many showed appreciation for Sello.

Gospel artist Puleng March commented:

"Congratulations sthandwas"

@liopelo_maphathe commented:

"Bring it home."

@theauthorsspace wrote:

"Congratulations. Powerful ❤️"

@jeanlechristophe commented:

"My uncle and my aunt that's true love accompanied by people in his vision and in his project, congratulations to you both I'm proud of you good day to you kisses to you both"

@king_20sa commented:

"I love how these two love birds love each other, I'm inspired ❤️ congratulations ntate "

Sello Maake in love with wife Pearl, shares inspiring message on finding love

The actor clearly adores his wife, Pearl Maake kaNcube, as the two are glowing in their new marriage. In Sello’s latest Instagram post, the two looked happy to be together. He wrote:

"One day you will meet that partner who makes you want to be a better man, not just for yourself but in honour of what she is building around you and your legacy."

