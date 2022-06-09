Jabulani Hadebe, popularly known as Sjava, gave his thoughts about the upcoming South African music awards (SAMAs)

Sjava was in attendance at the SAMA nomination event where he performed and took the opportunity to express his opinion

Award-winning rapper Sjava made suggestions about award events categories and what improvements could be made

Singer Sjava took the time to let the SAMAs know that it may be time for a new category. The artist shared his thoughts about the current state of the music industry.

Sjava ended his SAMA nominations performance with a direct address to SAMA event organizers.

Sjava makes a suggestion to the SAMAs

According to TimesLIVE, Sjava proposed that the SAMAs should introduce a category for the most motivational song.

Sjava continued to explain that the category would make it possible for more meaningful songs to gain success. He said:

"A dance song will be recognized more than that motivational song and at the end of the day, we need that balance, because as much as we need to dance we still need that motivation. So things need to balance more than anything."

He says that the category would help people to learn more about life through music as he said:

“Another thing that makes people make music that doesn't have a message is because most of the time it wont go anywheree, and they really end up missing out on so many lessons.”

The rapper hopes the award will show there's more to life than winning a trophy. Sjava said:

"When I started making music it was not all about these things ..It's not about the accolades. Of course when you win those, you celebrate but that's not the motivation.”

Fans of Sjava appreciate his music

Sjava's supporters are always in awe of his nationwide performances.

The multiple award-winning artist shows why he is recognized with international music awards with regular concerts throughout the country.

@sbongilesim commented on a video of his show that she attended, saying:

"It was lit your performance was amazing stay blessed."

@brewshackchef commented:

"Your performance at Soweto Theatre was amazingwe give Thanks."

@nonto_xo wrote:

"Can’t wait to see you perform at Backstage in Richards Bay "

@vuyiswacele added:

" It was . "

@tshabalalamvulani commented:

"Are you ever going to release a hip-hop album? I wish you would.. been been even!"

"Cancel culture is a scam": Peeps rally behind Sjava amid Kelly Khumalo's case

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi has headed to Twitter to rally behind singer and Sjava. Many accused black Twitter and the entertainment industry of double standards as they were quick to mute the Impilo hitmaker following some accusations.

Sjava was cancelled and lost some endorsements and gigs following false rape allegations from Lady Zamar in 2020. Peeps have for the longest time called for Kelly Khumalo to be muted due to her involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

