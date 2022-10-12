Cassper Nyovest is already looking forward to his next boxing match against fellow rapper Big Zulu

The musicians will clash face-to-face for the next celebrity fight organised by Cassper, and the two are creating a lot of hype

Big Zulu already started getting ready, and Mufasa reacted to how serious his next opponent in the ring seems

Cassper Nyovest has been itching to face another challenger after annihilating Priddy Ugly. The musician is excited to face Big Zulu, who is much larger than the rappers Cas faced before.

Cassper Nyovest showed his confidence by cracking jokes after seeing Big Zulu preparing for their fight. Image: Instagram /@bigzulu_sa/@casspernyovest

Cassper fans believe that the Doc Shebeleza rapper will prove himself as a boxer if he wins his upcoming face-off. Mufasa does not seem worried as he poked fun at Big Zulu, who is getting ready for the highly-anticipated match.

Cassper Nyovest makes fun of Big Zulu

Big Zulu shared a picture of himself running as part of his training. Cassper reacted to the picture, saying he could not wait to see Big Zulu knocked out in the boxing ring. He said:

"I see the shoes are new. You bought running shoes to train for me. Lol, yabona I'm a good influence... I can't wait! Let's go! Imagine such a big guy falling onto the canvas."

Cassper's fans were amused as they cracked up over their fave's jokes. Others thought that Mufasa was proving that he had a big mouth. A few netizens made fun of Cassper writing "a" instead of "are" when he wrote, "I see the shoes a new."

@MMpitsang comments:

"I really don't like these boxing matches. It will end in tears one-day."

@RhulaniMashele0 wrote:

"You can’t hate this guy’s level of trolling."

@Baetlhwane added:

"Ware ditlhako di etsang? Did you just use “a” as in a e i o u?"

@luvo_mqokolo commented:

"The confidence."

@_Sanelle commented:

"You are so wack."

