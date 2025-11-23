Bonganini Nkosazana Zuma has reportedly opened a criminal case against her sister, MK Party MP Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma

The complaint follows the situation involving 17 young South African men who were allegedly lured to Russia

It is alleged that the men are now stranded in the war-torn Donbas region of Ukraine

Bonganini Nkosazana Zuma, daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, indicated that she has laid a criminal complaint involving her sister, MK Party MP Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma, along with two additional individuals.

Bonganini believes Duduzile as well as Siphokazi Xuma and Blessing Khoza are responsible for the 17 individuals trapped in Ukraine. Image: AlertaNews24/X

Source: Twitter

Zuma lays criminal charge against sister

This follows concerns about the 17 young South African men allegedly lured to Russia and now stranded in the conflict-torn Donbas region of Ukraine. The daughter of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and the MK Party leader has indicated that she believes Duduzile, along with Siphokazi Xuma and Blessing Khoza, played a role in the situation involving the 17 South Africans now stranded in Ukraine.

According to the Sowetan, she suggested that their actions may fall foul of several laws, including the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act and the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act. Bonganini said eight of the 17 young South African men were her relatives and claimed they had been lured to Russia with false promises of employment before being handed over to a Russian mercenary group without their consent.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She noted that, acting on what she described as a moral duty, she opened a criminal case at the Sandton police station on Saturday, 22 November 2025, against Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma, Siphokazi Xuma and Blessing Khoza, whom she identified as central figures in the situation.

Bonganini said eight of the 17 young men were her relatives. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

Unlawful to fight in foreign war

The presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act prohibits South Africans from participating in foreign conflicts or providing military support overseas without official government authorisation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed an investigation into how the men were allegedly recruited illegally. Magwenya stated that the government is pursuing diplomatic channels to bring the young men home after they reached out for help. He emphasised that the president and the government strongly condemn the exploitation of vulnerable youth by individuals collaborating with foreign military groups.

3 More stories about Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma

Briefly News also reported that the trial of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is expected to begin at the Durban High Court on Monday, 10 November 2025. The charges arose from the violent unrest and looting that erupted after Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment in July 2021.

also reported that the trial of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is expected to begin at the Durban High Court on Monday, 10 November 2025. The charges arose from the violent unrest and looting that erupted after Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment in July 2021. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has pledged her support for Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Jacob Zuma's daughter called for the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner to be protected at all costs.

Zuma-Sambudla has pleaded not guilty to the charges, with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, of which she is a member, describing it as a politically motivated attack. During the first day of her trial, on Monday, 10 November 2025, the court heard how approximately 164 WhatsApp groups were created to give directions and incite violence.

Source: Briefly News