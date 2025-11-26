Family members of the 17 men who were allegedly lured to fight for Russia in Donbas, Ukraine, in the Russia-Ukraine war, are devastated

The family member of the youngest of the group, a 19-year-old from Botswana, said they had reservations about the training

A relative of the Zuma family, whose sons are in Donbas with the other men, is heartbroken and has poured her heart out

Family members of the men in Ukraine have questions. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — The family members of the 17 South Africans who are trapped in Donbas, Ukraine, have questions about the training and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who has been accused of facilitating the men's move to Russia.

The men alleged that Zuma-Sambudla facilitated training for them, which came with the promise of being bodyguards for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. The mother of a 19-year-old man from Botswana said that Zuma-Sambudla has not been forthcoming with answers.

Botswana nationals in Donbas

According to News24, the mother said that her son and his cousin flew to Russia as part of a training Zuma-Sambudla promised. The young man was allegedly taken to an unknown location, according to one of the men in Ukraine trapped with her son.

The families of the men said that Zuma-Sambudla responded after her half-sister, Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube, opened a case against her at the Sandton Police Station. Zuma-Sambudla allegedly failed to answer the family's questions about their sons' whereabouts.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been accused of trafficking. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Zuma's family member is heartbroken

Phumla Zuma, former President Jacob Zuma's sister-in-law, said her three sons and five grandchildren were allegedly recruited for the bodyguard training. She said that unemployment drove them to accept the offer. They then signed contracts written in russian. They were then sent with uniforms, rifles, and grenades, and sent out with Russian troops.

Zuma said that her children don't carry knives. She said the fact that her children were recruited by family members exacerbated the anguish. She added that she spoke to former president Jacob Zuma. He allegedly said that he went to Russia but did not meet the Russian president. He added that he left money for them to take return flights.

The South African Police Service confirmed that a case against Zuma-Sambudla has been investigated and escalated to the Hawks for investigation. Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the Hawks' Crimes Against the State (CAT) will investigate the case.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla denies involvement

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Zuma-Sambudla denied being involved in the trafficking of the men to Ukraine. She said she was the victim of a scam and blamed a man called Blessing Rhulani Khoza.

Zuma-Sambudla confirmed in an affidavit that she received one month of non-combat training. She denied that she was exposed to combat or deployed. Zuma-Sambudla added that Khoza said that more participants would be accommodated, and she shared the information with family and friends.

