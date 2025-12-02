The Hawks say it is unclear whether there is a connection between Duduzile Zuma - Sambudla and the five suspects detained regarding the Russian military scheme

The five individuals were apprehended at OR Tambo International Airport as part of a scheme aimed at luring South Africans to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla resigned as an MK Party MP following allegations that she was involved in recruiting 17 men to fight in Russia under the guise of a skills program run by the party

JOHANNESBURG- The Hawks have stated they are unclear if there are any links between Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and the five individuals detained on allegations of luring South Africans to fight in Russia.

According to EWN, the group was detained on the 29th and 30th of November 2025 after the Hawks received a tip-off from the OR Tambo international police who said the group was due to travel to Russia via the United Arab Emirates.

It was since revealed that 39-year-old Nonkululeko Mantula and 46-year-old Xolani Ntuli allegedly recruited Thulani Mazibuko, Sphamandla Tshabalala, and Sifiso Mabena to fight in Russia.Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said they are not ruling any connection out, stating

"The case against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is separate, but we don't rule out the possibility that the two cases might merge as the investigations continue."

All five have since appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on charges under the Foreign Military Assistance Act. The case has been postponed to Monday, 8 December 2025.

Why was Duduzile Zuma Sambudla suspected to be involved?

Duduzile Zuma Sambuda, the daughter of Jacob Zuma was implicated in a fake recruitment scandal in November 2025 that lured 17 men to Russia under the pretence of the men receiving skills training and development.

The Hawks confirmed that an investigations into Zuma Sambudla's involvement in the trafficking was launched. The investigations followed after Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube, Dudsiles's half sister opened a case against her for being responsible for the men currently trapped in Donbas, Ukraine.

The DA's Chris Hattingh also filed a criminal complaint at the Cape Town police station against Zuma Samnbudla and the parliamentary ethics committee after the allegation. Hattingh disclosed that he had over 100 WhatsApp messages from a group chat between the men and Zuma-Sambudla.

He further stated he has been in contact with the families of the men, who all tell the exact same story of being lured to Russia under the guise of receiving security training and personal development.

How did the MK Party respond to allegations of fake Russian recruitment allegations?

The MK Party initially distanced itself from the sandal when MK Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela, when approached by reporters, neither confirmed nor denied the allegations. He called the matter a 'Dudu matter' and not an 'MK Party matter', stating that it is better to let the process unfold before formally addressing the situation.

In previous news, Briefly News reported that Duduzile Sambudla Zuma resigned as a member of parliament for the MK Party after the allegations and criminal charges brought forth. The MK Party held a press briefing on 28 November 2025 in Durban to address the allegations. The Head of Presidency Magasela Mzobe briefed the media, where he announced that Zuma Samudla had voluntarily resigned as a member of parliament. He further informed the media that Zuma Sambudla was present but would not take questions or address the media.

