Former Transnet executive-turned-politician Lucky Montana has tendered his resignation from the Mkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party as a Member of Parliament

Montana was deployed to the National Assembly, and he posted his resignation on his social media page

South Africans shared theories of which political party he was joining, and others joked that he was joining the Msyibuye Movement

Lucky Montana resigned as an MKP MP.

JOHANNESBURG — uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party member and former Transnet executive Lucky Montana announced his resignation as a member of Parliament.

Montana posted a short announcement on his @LuckyMontana_MP X account on 1 December 2025. He said that he approached the party's suspended deputy president, Dr john Hlophe, to inform them of his intention to step down. Montana said that on 30 August, he formally wrote to Hlopohe and the party's chief whip, Colleen Makhubele, to confirm his resignation. He said the resignation takes effect on 1 December.

Read the X tweet here:

Netizens share theories

Netizens commenting on X discussed his resignation. Some shared theories of their own.

Constitution First asked:

"Are you joinin iAfrika Mayibuye Movement?"

Johann Rupert said:

"MK Party is the exact reflection of COPE led by Terror Lekota and Sam Mbazima Shilowa after 2007. Same as acope, MK Party will die a natural death."

Bhuks said:

"You're not a politician but a business professional and strategist. All the best."

Mervyn Smith asked:

"So what's your next adventure, then? Back to business?"

Zhukov said:

"Thank you, leadership, for your contribution to stabilizing the ship. We are on course to truly liberatw the people of this beatufiul country."

This is a developing story.

