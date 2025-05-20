Ponani Makhubele has resigned from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party after less than a year of joining it from the African National Congress

Makhubele claimed that she was resigning because there was no transparency in the party, and also that there were cases of nepotism in Limpopo

South Africans weighed in on Makhubele's resignation, with some making fun of her, while others noted that they weren't surprised by nepotism claims

Ponani Makhubele resigned from the MK Party over transparency and nepotism issues. Image: @ZANewsFlash/ Darren Stewart

LIMPOPO – Less than a year after she joined the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Ponani Makhubele has decided to resign.

The former African National Congress (ANC) member made the switch to Jacob Zuma’s political movement in September 2024 and took up the post of Limpopo Deputy Organiser in January 2025.

Makhubele has since resigned from her post and the party, citing concerns over the MK Party’s lack of transparency.

Makhubele resigns from post and party

On Sunday, 18 May, a post surfaced on social media which stated that she was submitting her formal resignation.

On 19 May, the SABC reported that Makhubele confirmed her resignation, adding that there were also issues with nepotism within the party.

“I want to confirm that yes, it’s true that I have resigned. What I want to indicate is that it’s organisationally and politically, because I felt that there is no transparency within the organisation. And it’s one person’s show in particular in Limpopo province, whereby the Provincial Coordinator is the one who wants to do everything, wants to run the office, replacing appointed members with her friends,” Makhubele alleged.

While the party denied Makhubele’s allegations, it has accepted her resignation.

MK Party is no stranger to internal squabbles

The party, while relatively new, has had its fair share of internal squabbles. While some members resigned, others were removed from their posts.

In March 2025, it was reported that there was infighting in the party’s structures in KwaZulu-Natal, as two factions were vying for power.

In Mpumalanga, there is also a battle for control between Mary Phadi and Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Phadi was fired from the party and replaced as the convenor in the province.

Phadi was later reinstated thanks to a court decision and resumed duties as the provincial convenor, despite the MK Party claiming that she had been replaced by Mkhwebane.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane was named as the MK Party's Mpumalanga convenor, replacing Mary Phadi. Image: Luba Lesolle

South Africans weigh in on Makhubele’s resignation

Social media users weighed in on Makhubele’s resignation, with some making fun of her, while others joked about the MK Party.

Siphelele Lwandile Mtirara said:

“One by one, that thing is a Zuma stokvel.”

Thabi Sile suggested:

“She came for money, and now she can't see the bank doors, so she decides to go back.”

Theresho Boshielo said:

“We told them it's a KZN stokvel and they responded with Gwaza Mkhonto. MK’s future looks like Zuma’s wrinkled face.”

Mahori Van Tee said:

“She's playing politics of the stomach. At the ANC, her reason for leaving was that she had been pushed back from the parliament list, because there's a salary there.”

Odwa Mvandaba said:

“The rest will follow. MKP won't last after Zuma dies. It will collapse. Zuma's daughter will want to reign while comrades will scatter.”

Abbey Makeke asked:

“What did she expect? MK is for a certain tribe and province, not for everyone.”

Umkhonto Wesizwe Party - Limpopo Updates stated:

“Makhubele is an opportunist who was trained to hijack the MK Party to return to Parliament after her own party, the ANC, rejected her. She has nothing else to offer politically.”

Mnoko Mandana said:

“Zupta and transparency are best enemies.”

Lucan Seemela noted:

“Politics of the stomach.”

