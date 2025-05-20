The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is continuing its legal challenge against the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)

The party wants the state broadcaster to stop using the term Government of National Unity, saying that it was misleading

South Africans argued that Jacob Zuma's party stole its name from the African National Congress and therefore couldn't complain

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party maintains that it was misleading and unconstitutional for the SABC to use the term GNU. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Darren Stewart

GAUTENG – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has not given up the fight to have the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) stop using the term Government of National Unity (GNU).

Jacob Zuma’s party took the matter to court in January 2025, but its case was dismissed by the Gauteng High Court.

The party has long since maintained that the term is unconstitutional and misleading, arguing that it violates the public’s right to freedom. It first took the matter to court in 2024.

MK Party unhappy with court’s ruling

During Johannesburg High Court proceedings on 19 May 2025 to appeal the dismissal, the party’s legal counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu, argued that the SABC was choosing political sides by using the term.

He further stated that by using the term, the public broadcaster was promoting the political objectives of the GNU, arguing that the GNU was just an alliance between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

While Dali Mpofu fought the matter in court, uMkhonto weSizwe Party members demonstrated outside. Image: Luba Lesolle

Court disagrees with MK Party’s stance

During proceedings, Judge Denise Fisher said that the party wanted the court to mediate on the issue, because the MK Party deemed it controversial, but that this wasn’t the court’s role.

“The SABC must give accurate, neutral, and pluralistic information. If it’s bizarre, then it’s the Parliament that’s bizarre. Right? Well, I disagree because a court can’t say to somebody, you can’t use a name because it’s controversial. That would be bizarre,” the judge argued.

South Africans weigh in on MK Party’s argument

Social media weighed in on the party’s latest court case, with many noting that Zuma’s party took its name from the military wing of the African National Congress and therefore couldn’t complain about anyone using the term GNU.

Previously, social media users described it as a waste of time.

Melvin Luvhimbi said:

“The use of the name MK is also not in the interest of ANC members.”

Brighton Bee stated:

“The government calls it GNU. He needs to start there if he wants to challenge it.”

Stanley Setlhako added:

“SABC must also stop using the name MKP.”

Raymond Quinn said:

“Dali Mpofu is daydreaming. We have so many challenges and serious issues, yena, he is busy with crèche issues.”

Zamuxolo Mgcuwe stated:

“It's the ANC that came up with the GNU, not the SABC. The SABC is referring to his party, uMkhonto weSizwe, even though the ANC challenged the use of that name. Leave the SABC alone and fight with the government, because they won't stop calling it GNU even if the SABC stops calling it like that.”

Selby Manzini added:

“There are serious issues to deal with in our country, but this one is not beneficial to us.”

Mogadishu Thula Mogadi said:

“MKP is using ANC colours and a fake uMkhonto weSizwe emblem.”

King Maveric noted:

“Mpofu just wants to chow their money. Everyone calls it GNU, including MK Party members.”

MK Party loses legal battle with SABC

In February 2025, Briefly News reported that Zuma and the MK Party lost an appeal against the SABC using the term GNU.

The judge dismissed the application with costs, saying that it was a constitutional matter and not for the courts to decide.

South Africans joked that Zuma was always losing money on court cases and said his lawyers were making a fortune from it.

