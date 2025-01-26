The High Court in Johannesburg is expected to hear arguments from Jacob Zuma and his party, the MK Party about the use of the Government of National Unity

Zuma took the South African Broadcasting Corporation to court and filed a motion to prevent the public broadcaster from using the term

South Africans slammed the party and accused it of wasting time on what many believed to be a frivolous case

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans are not impressed that MK Party president Jacob Zuma and the MK Party are continuing their case against the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to prevent it from using the Government of National Unity (GNU) term. Some believed it was a fruitless exercise.

When will Zuma appear in court?

According to SABC News, Msholozi and the MK Party are expected to appear before the High Court in Johannesburg to present their arguments against the SABC's use of the GNU term. The matter was struck off the urgent court's roll in August last year after the court did not find any urgency in hearing the case.

What is the party fighting for?

The party has called on the court to declare the SABC's conduct as unconstitutional. Zuma said the current political arrangement does not fulfil the elements of a GNU. He further accused the public broadcaster of misleading the people.

The African National Congress formed the Government of National Unity with the Democratic Alliance, the Freedom Front Plus, the Patriotic Alliance, Al Jama-ah and the Inkatha Freedom Party after failing to secure a majority during the 2024 general elections. The MK Party has since opposed the Government of National Unity and called the ANC a sell-out party.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens on Facebook slammed the party and accused it of focusing on a fruitless venture.

SmartMoyo Tumbaresaid:

"I think we have better things to fight for."

Luvo Hlazo said:

"They lost the plot. They fight for useless things instead of fighting to better the lives of the people."

Silas E Sithole said:

"Zuma has expired. He doesn't know what to do."

Itumeleng Joy Bositang said:

"The MKP is nothing but a quick-rich scheme."

Ground Che Force said:

"Lost old man."

