The MKP has filed urgent papers in the High Court of Johannesburg to challenge the SABC’s use of the term “Government of National Unity"

The party claimed the term is unconstitutional and misleading

Jacob Zuma argued that the term does not reflect the current political arrangement and misleads the public

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) has taken the SABC to court for using the term GNU instead of coalition. Images: Misha Jordaan and Mike Hutchings.

Source: Getty Images

uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) wants the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to stop using the term “Government of National Unity” (GNU).

The party initiated urgent legal proceedings against the SABC in the High Court of Johannesburg.

The MK Party contends that the term's use is unconstitutional and misleading.

See the post on X below:

The party filed court papers challenging the SABC

Jacob Zuma, the leader of the MKP, filed the court papers, asserting that millions of South Africans depend on the SABC as their primary news source.

According to SABC News, in his affidavit, Zuma argued that the current political arrangement in South Africa does not align with the definitional elements of a GNU.

He also claimed that the SABC's use of the term "deliberately misleads the public," creating a false impression of the country's political reality.

“The term ‘Government of National Unity’ implies a coalition representing a wide array of political parties working together for the common good."

However, Zuma argued this was not the case in the country's current government structure.

He emphasises the potential harm of this alleged misinformation on the public’s understanding of their government.

SABC argues challenge has no merit

In response to the MKP’s cease and desist letter, the SABC described the allegations as “untenable.”

The public broadcaster highlighted that there are established procedures for lodging complaints regarding its content.

The SABC’s statement labelled the MK Party’s legal action as “meritless and an irregular step.”

The SABC maintains that its terminology accurately reflects the political collaborations within the government, rejecting the claim that it misleads the public.

The broadcaster has committed to defending its editorial choices in court.

The High Court is expected to hear the matter in the coming weeks, with both parties preparing to present their arguments.

Is the ANC and DA GNU marriage ever even before parties say I do?

Briefly News reported that broad coalition government talks between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have broken down.

This was the latest to emerge as the ANC and DA held talks on Thursday, 27 June, before information leaked about the reported impasse.

The parties did not seem to agree on allocating key ministerial positions and portfolios, leading to increased tensions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News