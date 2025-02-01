Jacob Zuma and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party lost an appeal against the SABC using the term Government of National Unity

The judge dismissed the application with costs, saying that it was a constitutional matter and not for the courts

South Africans joked that Zuma was always losing money on court cases and said his lawyers were making a fortune from it

South Africans are laughing at Jacob Zuma and the MK Party for losing another case. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Georgii Boronin

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – Jacob Zuma has lost another court case and South Africans can’t stop laughing.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader had an application dismissed with costs by the Johannesburg High Court on Friday, 31 January 2025.

The application sought to prevent the SABC from using the term Government of National Unity, or even GNU when describing the current government.

SABC defends itself against MK Party’s argument

During proceedings, MK Party counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu, argued that the SABC, should conduct impartial reporting as the state broadcaster and not use inaccurate terms. He stated that the SABC should refer to the government as the “ANC-DA coalition”.

The SABC argued that they hadn’t breached editorial code by using the term. In her official ruling, Judge Denise Fisher said the matter was a constitutional one and not one where the court had jurisdiction.

South Africans troll MK Party

The news left many social media users in stitches, as they joked that Zuma was always losing money on court cases. Others joked that Adv Mpofu was the problem.

Letlhogonolo Mose said:

“Money lost on a useless court case.”

Mohumelelo Ngubeni added:

“Dali Mpofu doesn't know what he's doing.”

Makhohly Condwer stated:

“Sometimes Mr Mpofu is misleading the old man just to get money.”

Tshepo Mofokeng said:

“Dali's qualifications must be screened, something off about him.”

Hlase Q Base added:

“That’s MK for you. Busy with courts left, right, and centre.”

Sharon Connell Keune stated:

“Not surprised he lost. This was a petty issue.”

Sello Moorosi vented:

“I'm really getting tired of this old man and his advisers. It's embarrassing for the so-called educated people like Dali Mpofu to keep misleading this old man.”

Sothandokuhle Mbaleki Gwele said:

“Lawyers took this case on for MK because they knew, win or lose, they were getting paid no matter what.”

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla released on warning

Adv Mpofu has had a busy few days when it comes to representing the Zuma family in court.

Briefly News reported that he also represented Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, as she was released on a warning.

Zuma's daughter was charged with incitement to commit terrorism and incitement to commit public violence.

Source: Briefly News