Factionalism in MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal Spills Over Into KZN Legislature
- In-fighting in the MK Party continues as factions in the party's KeaZulu-Natal structures continue to vye for power
- The faction led by suspended Chief Whip Kwazi Mbanjwa is challenging the authority of the faction reportedly led by new Chief Whip Mervyn Dirks
- The party is no stranger to factionalism as its Mpumalanga structures are also split between Busi Mkhwebane and Mary Phadi's factions
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.
KWAZULU-NATAL — The MK Party in KWaZulu-Natal is divided into two factions which are fighting for the party's legislative seats in the province's legislature. The party's provincial convenor, Willies Mchunu, confirmed the factions.
Factionalism in MKP's KZN structures?
According to TimesLIVE, two factions existed within the provincial structures, and one of the factions defied the orders of the party's provincial structures. Former chief whip Kwazi Mbanjwa, Thobani Zuma and Sifiso Zuma were suspended for not turning the party's bank account over to the provincial convenor. They are currently defying their suspension.
The other faction is led by the party's official chief whip, Mervyn Dirks. Dirks was appointed the chief whip in January shortly after party president Jacob Zuma suspended the trio for defying party orders. Dirks is a former member of the African National Congress who was fired from the party after he aligned himself with the MK Party, of which he is now a full member.
What impact does factionalism have?
The factionalism has negative impacts on the organisation. for example, it's alleged that some party members are secretly supporting the KwaZulu-Natal Government of Provincial Unity's motions, which the Democratic Alliance, the Inkatha Freedom Party and the ANC lead.
One of the party's founding members, Chief Phumlani Mfeka, reigned as a result of factionalism. He accused the party of moving away from its core values and refused to associate himself with the infighting. The party's provincial convener Willies Mchunu, who joined the party last year, confirmed the factionalism. He said the party is engaging with both factions toresolve thefactionalism. He said it is not good that the party has two factions in the legislature.
Other MK Party woes
- The party is torn into two factions in Mpumalanga, with one faction led by convenor Busi Mkhwebani and another by axed former convenor Mary Phadi
- Recently, Phadi, the party's former convenor, won a court case challenging her removal as Mpumalanga's provincial convener, and she was reinstated
- She also accused the party's deputy president, John Hlophe, of making unwanted sexual advances to her in August 2024 after a party meeting in Nelspruit
- Early this year, Duduzile Zuma was forced to issue an apology to the party's secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, after she verbally attacked him on social media
MK Party threatens national shutdown
In another MK Party-related article, Briefly News reported that the party threatened to embark on a national shutdown if the budget speech included a VAT increase. The party marched to the Treasury offices in Tshwane on 10 March to voice their dissatisfaction.
The party's chief whip, Mzwanele Manyi, said they would bring the country to a standstill if a VAT increase is implemented. Their threat divided social media.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za