South African musician Dr Malinga recently made headlines as he spoke about expanding his family

The star hinted on his Facebook page that he and his wife were expecting baby number seven

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the news

Bathong, Dr Malinga doesn't play when it comes to expanding his family. The popular musician stunned many netizens with the announcement he made on social media.

On Thursday, 22 January 2026, the star who previously shared a throwback picture of himself and the late rapper AKA, excitedly announced on his Facebook page that he and his wife were expecting baby number seven.

This revelation left many netizens in shock as they couldn't believe that Dr Malinga's wife is always pregnant and giving birth to a newborn almost every year.

See the post below:

Fans react to Dr Malinga's baby post

Shortly after the star shared the news about him and his wife expecting on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Kenny Ramabulana said:

"This is a point when a woman should suggest isithembu. She is always pregnant. Maybe number 2 will relieve her."

Molf Lesh wrote:

"The way I like sleeping...I can't have more than 2 kids...I don't want noise in the house."

Kedibone Tsuelle commented:

"Congratulations lingas! Wishing you a safe and healthy pregnancy!"

Dee Smith responded:

"Dear mama, you do know you can silently tie them tubes when you go for delivery, anyway congratulations."

Nomsa Ramadimetja replied:

"Beautiful, you guys deserve a reality show."

Brenda Thindisa shared:

"When women are taken care of, they are free to make babies. She is well taken care of."

Monicca Rakgase mentioned:

"Congratulations, they are your babies, the most amazing thing is that you have the income to support all of them, and you are a family man."

Masentle Mofokeng said:

"Congratulations you're going to be an amazing parent! So proud of you!"

Julia Velah Tshabalala wrote:

"Congratulations man, God's blessing in uncountable, yah mara Lingas wa ke majaivaine neh."

Collen Mataboge shared:

"I see what you're doing grootman, you're creating a soccer team for PSL, you don't wanna go broke."

Millicent Talitha Mtsweni stated:

"There are women who ENJOY pregnancy. Congratulations, all the best..."

KE KE mentioned:

"This is too much, every year."

