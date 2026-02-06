An American woman from Boston shared her journey moving to South Africa for a year to complete her master's degree

The young woman flew first class from Boston to London, then to Johannesburg, before finally landing in Gqeberha

South Africans welcomed her warmly in the comments, with many offering to show her around

A young US woman taking a selfie and posing in front of a skyscraper. Images: @elsie.hession

Source: TikTok

An American woman showing her big move to South Africa captured hearts across Mzansi with her excitement and genuine wonder. TikTok user @elsie.hession, a young woman from Boston, posted a video on 1 February 2026 showing her journey to the country where she'll be studying for the next year.

The clip began with Elsie boarding her first flight from Boston, revealing that her dad surprised her with first-class tickets. Her honest reaction to the luxury experience was relatable and funny, especially when she admitted she didn't know what to do with the hot towel they gave her.

After landing in Johannesburg, Elsie and her dad grabbed drinks and food at the airport lounge before catching their final flight to Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) in the Eastern Cape. Throughout the last flight, she couldn't stop staring out the window in disbelief that she was actually in South Africa. The coastline views left her speechless.

Once she arrived at her apartment, which sits right along the water, Elsie admitted she overpacked a bit. She ended her first day with a strawberry shake and dinner by the water before unpacking and crashing. The next morning, she woke up to a stunning bedroom view that proved she'd made the right choice.

The video went viral as South Africans were genuinely curious about why an American would leave Boston to study in Gqeberha for a year. Many welcomed her warmly and offered to help her settle in and explore the city.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi welcomes American woman to SA

Social media users flooded the comments with warm welcomes and helpful advice on TikToker @elsie.hession's clip:

@bheki_sibeko offered:

"Hey, let's be friends. I'll show you around."

@ladym welcomed:

"Welcome to PE."

@wilson questioned:

"Bathong, leaving Boston for Port Elizabeth."

@tammy_sahm encouraged:

"Port Elizabeth has so many hidden gems. You're going to have an amazing time, girl!"

@non_ma_nale_cynthia gushed:

"Welcome to South Africa. It's incredible that you chose to do your master's degree here. You are going to enjoy the Eastern Cape. Have fun and make lots of memories."

@gabby said:

"An experience that so many South Africans never get to see, sadly."

@x corrected:

"There's no place called Port Elizabeth in SA. It's Gqeberha."

@username3977540 warned:

"Stay away from Freedom and Solids. Welcome to Summerstrand."

