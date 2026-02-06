A video showed male students from a residence at the University of Pretoria (Tuks) performing a routine

The young men, surrounded by other students, wore dresses and wigs as the people watched them

Some online community expressed their amusement, while others wondered what was happening at the campus

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A TikTok user showed the bizarre happenings during a Tuks Orientation Day. Images: @your_momssidehoe

Source: TikTok

A young woman named Ayanda captured the moment guys from a University of Pretoria (commonly known as Tuks) residence were dressed in women's clothing and performed a dance routine while chanting. The visuals amused social media users, who wondered what it was all about.

Ayanda uploaded the video to her TikTok account on 1 February 2026, showing that the young men, who also wore colourful wigs, were surrounded by other students, who seemed to follow their own unique dress codes. While some of the men wore suits and berets, and even kilts, the young women donned white dresses and black jackets.

The TikTok user wrote in her caption:

"It’s a choice to be bored."

Take a look at the TikTok video posted below:

Tuks res students humour South Africans

Local members of the online community took to the comment section with mixed opinions.

The online crowd expressed their thoughts. Image: Semevent / Pixabay

Source: UGC

@tumii_the_great wrote under the post:

"Humiliation ritual at its finest."

@l1hl.3 asked the public:

"Why is no one laughing? The silence would've sent me."

@sini_sitena confessed in the comments:

"I love res culture so much."

@prod.itu wanted to know:

"Yoh, what's going on?"

@i_ii_m2 told people on the internet:

"One thing about ekhaya, you will dance and scream."

A confused @miviat laughed and said:

"So what I'm getting is that the challenge is to make absolutely no sense."

3 Other stories about Tuks

In another article, Briefly News reported that a University of Pretoria student captured the moment res students ran down the road in their underwear.

reported that a University of Pretoria student captured the moment res students ran down the road in their underwear. A final-year medicine student shared that although she had struggled in high school, she worked hard to achieve her dream of becoming a doctor.

One of the university's students brought kasi flavours to the campus by selling pap and meat, sparking widespread praise across social media.

Source: Briefly News