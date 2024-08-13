Nhlanhla Thusi, a final-year Bachelor of Education student at the University of Pretoria, started a food business at his residence

His venture, inspired by a desire to bring the Kasi vibe to campus, has received widespread praise on social media for its quality and cultural significance

Thusi’s business not only satisfies cravings but also creates a sense of community among students far from home

Nhlanhla Thusi, a final-year student at the University of Pretoria, started a food business offering pap and meat to bring a taste of Kasi culture to his peers. Images: fancy_twoc.

A final-year student at the University of Pretoria has taken an entrepreneurial leap by starting his own food business right from his residence.

Nhlanhla Thusi, a Bachelor of Education student, serves up hearty plates of pap and meat to his fellow students and even expands his reach to the streets of Hatfield.

Thusi’s venture is more than just a business; it gives the university community a taste of township life.

A man with a plan

Thusi, who proudly identifies as a "Township Kasi gent," shared with Briefly News that his inspiration came from a desire to reconnect his peers with the unique vibe and flavours of the Kasi culture.

"A lot of students around Hatfield miss the Kasi vibe and food, and I wanted to bring that touch to them because I know what they are missing out on."

@fancy_twoc, featuring classic dishes like pap and meat, has quickly become a hit among students craving a taste of home.

Mzansi loves his food, and it's attracting more customers

Social media has been praised for Thusi's culinary skills and entrepreneurial spirit following a video he posted on TikTok:

A satisfied customer, @Nldmph, captured the enthusiasm perfectly:

“My friend and I bought the chicken and steak plates and the food was toooo good 🤭❤️!”

Another user, @Siphokazi🎀, applauded Thusi's dedication, saying:

"And one thing about you? You’ll advertise every single day without fail!! Soo inspiring🥹"

This sentiment was echoed by many others who admired Thusi's hustle and determination, like Deneo Sibeko Ka Maha:

“Yabona nina, y'all are another generation that is born to thrive. Ngeke ulambe, God bless you more."

While @kagomosaka, who isn’t even a student, declared:

“Not a student but I’d definitely buy this🔥🫦🫦”

The positive reviews continued to roll in, with @Thatohatsi urging Thusi to maintain his standards:

"❤️❤️please do not drop the quality, your food is amazing!! Well done."

Thusi's entrepreneurial venture is not just about making money; it's about creating a sense of community and providing a familiar, comforting taste of home for those far from their roots.

@Martian° commented:

“That food looks nice, would definitely order.”

@Ndlovukazi also added:

“Looks nice. May your business grow beyond res.”

"Nothing beats trying": Durban student shows off food business she runs from her res room

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a young student from Durban posted a video showing the various food she offers from her new business.

In the post, Andiswa revealed that she recently started cooking and selling food from res.

Her hustle and determination ignited pride among many netizens who wished her success.

