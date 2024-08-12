A man shared a video of himself making a sweet pancake breakfast for his girlfriend featuring blueberries, strawberries, and honey

However, many South Africans on social media felt the meal was too sugary for a post-groove breakfast

Many argued that a hearty, spicy, and filling meal like meat and pap would have been more appropriate

After a night out, this gent shared a video of himself making a sweet pancake breakfast for his girlfriend featuring blueberries, strawberries, and honey. Images: @neo.mailola_ /Instagram and TikTok.

Source: TikTok

After a girls' night out, a South African man decided to whip up breakfast for his girlfriend, sharing the moment on social media.

@neo.mailola_ posted a video where he made a pancake mix from scratch, complete with blueberries, strawberries, and a drizzle of honey.

While the gesture was sweet, quite literally, it didn’t sit well with many South Africans who believed the breakfast choice was too sugary for a “post-groove” meal.

Not a meal needed post-groove

Mzansi took to the comments to express their disapproval of @neo.maolola_'s meal, with many feeling that a more heartier meal was in order.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Commenting on the video, the consensus was that while pancakes and fruit may be nice on a regular day, the body craves something spicy, greasy, and filling after a night out:

Amanda_m humorously commented:

"Ngingahlanza 😭inyama nopelepele smakade" [I would vomit. Meat and lots of chili would do].

Vuyiswa🧍🏽 echoed the sentiment that a meatier option was necessary and added:

"Where are the dunked wings 😞"

Kutloano Mbonani summed up the thoughts of many, saying:

"This post-groove meal is so sweet 😭"

Soyiso also chimed in, questioning the absence of meat with, "iphi inyama?😭"

Molatelo Mapara asked:

"Strawberry post groove?"

For some, pancakes with fruit were too far from what they deemed appropriate. _daughterofanangel expressed this by asking:

"Am I the only one who eats pap and meat post groove?😭 cause that’s the only meal that makes sense."

SheIsSethu🇿🇦 agreed, stating:

"Pancakes with fruit post groove is crazy😭."

Others playfully questioned @neo.mailola_'s lifestyle choices, with sir/mr Marlin asking:

"Awuphuzi neh?" [You don’t drink, right?]

Lindt adding:

"Umvusa ngoshukela?" [You’re waking her up with sugar?]

P035, who also noted the same thing with:

"Wenzela iSdakwa amaPancakes lomuntu funa okubabayo.😭😭💔" [You’re making pancakes for someone hungover? She needs something spicy.]

Man reveals he’s different since breaking up with a groove hun in 2021, shares screenshots

Briefly News reported that a man who dated a woman who liked partying thanked her for character development.

The gent shared screenshots from a previous relationship where his lady always made excuses for falling asleep.

The online community reacted to the Twitter post, with many applauding him for getting out of the relationship.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News