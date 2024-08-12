This lady, who pretended to be her friend, pranked her boyfriend to see if he would remain loyal

In the video, the lady texted the boyfriend and asked if they could meet and get to know each other

She shared screenshots of their WhatsApp chats with her lover asking him to cheat, and he showed up and showed off for her

This babe tested her man's faithfulness by pretending to be her friend, and the man did not fall into the trap. Images: @blesssieee.

A young woman decided to put her boyfriend to the test by pretending to be her friend and hitting on him via text.

The video captioned, "My baby did so well, right??? 🥹" has sparked widespread reactions online as viewers were impressed and amused by the boyfriend's response.

Prank and test on boyfriend

@blesssieee assumed the role of her friend and sent a flirty message to her unsuspecting boyfriend. However, he handled the situation with grace and maturity instead of falling into the trap.

In the video, he politely rejected the advances, advising the friend not to hit on her friend's boyfriends. He also emphasised his love for his girlfriend, stating that he wasn’t willing to jeopardise their relationship for anything.

Mzansi doesn't believe it

South Africans couldn't hold back their reactions, with many taking to the comments section to jokingly note that she was lying.

Nichole Adams humorously noted:

"Chomi, you all the characters apha... you sending yourself and replying too🤣"

Another user, @user2058187081748, suggested that not everything might be as it seemed:

"Amanga aluhlaza we 😂" [Lies]

Anicca Wil also chimed in with a dose of scepticism:

"Aaaayi… 😅 khona okushaya amazing la!" [Something seems a bit off here.]

Others found humour in the situation, with MrBlackS playfully accusing women of “abusing” men with these tests, writing:

"Niyabahlukumeza abafana." [You guys abuse men.]

Nelisiwe Bele echoed this sentiment with:

"😂😂😂😂 anibazi abafana neh😂" [You guys don't know men neh.]

Makabongwe Zulu commented:

"😭😭😭😭😭ngabe kudala ngiqomile the way Ngi weak ngakhon." [I would've said yes to her a long time ago the way I'm so weak.]

Meanwhile, Lindani Sthembiso jokingly warned the woman to forget about these antics, saying:

"Aww khohlwa my sister sisuke sazi nje ukuth iscam😹😹" [Forget it my sister, we knew from the beginning it was a scam.]

❤zamo❤, lightheartedly asked when the couple plans to get married:

"So uthi simu lobola Nini 🥰🥰" [When are we paying dowry for him?]

Simelane Ayanda humorously pointed out the predicament the "friend" now faces with:

"Manje uzoligeza kanjan igama le friend usho ukuthi uwena obe yiPyscho …update." [So, how are you going to clear the friend's name after this, while you were playing psycho.]

SBT_Magosana revealed a funny detail from a supposed “men’s conference,” where they’ve discussed this very scenario:

"Once athi 'I stole your numbers' we already know it's the girlfriend... We discussed this kwi mens conference."

