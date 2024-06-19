A South African woman on TikTok, @lifewithntosh, shared how she and her family travel the world

In the post, the woman shared that her family works regular jobs and no side hustles but worked hard to pay off all their debt

They use their hard-earned money to travel and save for future goals, inspiring many SA netizens online

Being able to travel and see some of the world's greatest destinations and hidden gems is a dream few South Africans get to realise.

A Mzansi woman, @lifewithntosh, took to social media to share how she and her family can afford to travel all over the world while working regular jobs and no side hustles.

Family shares tips on how to have finances to travel

According to @lifewithntosh's TikTok post, a couple of years ago, she and her husband decided to pay off all of their debt and become financially free as much as possible.

After becoming debt-free, they adopted a rule in which they committed to not buying anything if they could not afford to purchase it in cash.

"This has helped us to stay away from debt and instead use that money to spend quality time as a family through our travels.

"In the past two years, we've received three work promotions as a family in total, and with that, we decided not to upgrade our lifestyle. In return, this has allowed us to have more money in our pockets, which we use to travel the world and to save for our future goals," shared @lifewithntosh, who added that both she and her husband contribute financially to their trips.

SA inspired by family's travel content

Many netizens were inspired by the family's financial goals and how intentional they were about their lifestyle choices and travelling.

ThatDavidSA loved the couple's fair financial contributions:

"I like that you are both contributing. Most ladies will not do that but want your lifestyle."

Dr AweLani said:

"If you can’t pay it cash, you cannot afford it!!! That’s my motto ."

Doxide79 shared:

"That's amazing!! My wife and I have the same thing going, no kids though, so travel is our kid!"

kamo was inspired:

"I’m 23 and when I tell people around me that I want to live a debt-free life so I can travel, they say it’s impossible. I’m glad I came across your page♥️."

G_Dhlamini replied:

"This is beautiful ."

Alindwe also celebrated being debt-free:

"I’ve been debt-free since 2021, and life has been amazing since then."

Katt William The 2nd shared:

"If I pay my debts, and save money, and not upgrade my lifestyle, and get 3 promotions. I'd still be broke."

