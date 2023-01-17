A post about rooms for rent in the location caused a buzz on the internet as people shared their impressions

The Twitter post shows the units available for rent in Soshanguve, which is in the north of Pretoria

Online users were fascinated as the accommodation looked safe but others who know the area argued it wasn't

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

An advertisement for housing got attention on Twitter. The real estate was showing houses that are available for rent in a South African township.

A real estate agency advertised their apartments in Sohanguve and people reacted to seeing the property. Image: Goddard_Photography/Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Online users discussed the property advert. Many peeps commented with compliments about the buildings.

Real estate company on Twitter shows houses for rent in township

Online users reacted to the same accommodation for rent in the Township by @KasiEconomy. People were interested to see the clean and safe-looking apartments shown in the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans react to kasi apartments

Housing is an interesting topic for many Mzansi peeps. Online users were curious about the nice-looking apartments. People commented with various reactions.

@Saki_Zam commented:

"A booming rental market in townships."

@Tamutsi commented:

"Simple lock up and go. Love it."

@ThegodfatherZA commented:

"I need to go work on mine. but I wanna do interior myself, like building my own cupboards."

@yeahthatsharry commented:

"Honestly need to build some rooms ko kasi this year hey."

@VinnieNoTeS commented:

"But Sosha as a kasi is not secure at all."

@KK_beatz1 commented:

The way I'm gonna build these."

"You fought hard": Man turns shack into R40k house, goes viral as SA praises him

Briefly News previously reported that a man transformed his simple shack into a functional cottage. The video made rounds on TikTok, and people were amazed

The process showed how he did it all from the ground up. The man showed people all the materials he used to create his little house.

One man @mcbride_s literally built a roof over his head. He took down the shack and built a completely new home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News