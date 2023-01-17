A man celebrated his success with his job overseas that he bagged in Qatar after moving there for a few months during the 2022 Fifa World Cup

The career man works in the hospitality industry and started working as a bar manager which he excelled at

People wanted to know more and he shared how he bagged the job outside South Africa in the first place

Online users were happy to see one guy say he was moving up in life. The gent just posted pictures of how his career developed since moving to Qatar in 2022.

A guy celebrated that he found permanent employment in Qatar as a restaurant manager. Image: @Principe_Luda

The man said that he started working years ago before he moved overseas to Qatar. He happily shared the good news about his journey so far.

South African man celebrates career success in Qatar

A tweep, temporarily immigrated to Qatar to work as a manager during the 2022 Fifa World Cup. He shared a post where he celebrated that he finally got a permanent job as a front-of-house restaurant manager.

The man was celebrating because he started in the industry in 2012 as a waiter's assistant aka a runner. He wrote:

"Ubom buyatshintsha [life changes]."

South Africans inspired by man's story of success and Qatar

Mzansi peeps love to see others win and online users were completely inspired by his story. People congratulated him and even asked for advice.

@Violet05967457 commented:

"May your cup keep overflowing mntase."

@nombulelorajane commented:

"Very happy for you."

Sine_MacGowing commented:

"Aaaah congratulations. This is a big win!"

@_note_pad_ commented:

"Love to see it️."

@twofourr__ commented:

"I don’t mind starting as a runner nam."

