A man went viral after showing people his humble set-up in his apartment when he does not have a bed

The down-to-earth guy showed people his apartment and that he has nothing except his own space in 2023

Online users applauded the young gent in awe of how he is making use of everything he can afford

A man just moved into his apartment and showed people that he does not have much yet. Pictures of his nearly empty apartment went viral on Twitter.

A man sleeping on an air mattress in his new apartment left South Africans feeling sorry for him. Image; @sibusisiond

Source: Twitter

People commented with kind words. Many even said they looked up to the man who was doing his best.

Man shows off humble beginnings

A man @sibusisond_ showed people that he has just started living alone. The man shared pictures of his apartment where he sleeps on an air mattress. He captioned the post:

"New year , New Start. Humble beginnings."

SA applauds man for getting own space

Mzansi peeps love to see others make the most of the little they have. People were touched and left encouraging messages on the post. Some tweeps even left congratulatory messages as the man just moved into a new apartment.

@mohaumercy07 commented:

"Humble beginnings bro we all start somewhere."

@609_lucci commented:

"Lets go mate it all begins somewhere After all."

@Deadcollision1 commented:

"Reminds me about myself two years ago . well done bro.'

@ThandoDGAF commented:

"How most of us started."

@charljacobs commented:

"This was me back in 2013. All I had was an inflatable mattress, bar fridge and microwave."

