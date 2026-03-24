In an interview published on Monday, 23 March 2026, Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 runner-up Thandeka opened up about her romance with Mmeli

Thandeka also discussed who she felt was her real friend in the Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa house

The reality TV star also shared her plans and revealed whether she would be staying in South Africa or returning to Italy

Thandeka revealed her real feelings for Mmeli. Image: thandeka_ttshabalala

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 runner-up Thandeka Tshabalala has spoken on the future of her relationship with Mmeli Khumalo.

Thandeka and Mmeli were one of the couples who lit up the screens during season six of Big Brother Mzansi, which ended on Sunday, 22 March 2026.

Mmeli made his intentions about Thandeka clear after his eviction. Their fans waited with bated breath for Thandeka to confirm whether or not she would pursue a relationship outside the Big Brother Mzansi house.

In an interview with Sowetan after coming second to Liema, Thandeka not only discussed her loss but also her relationship with Mmeli.

Thandeka confirms real feelings for Mmeli

When asked about his relationship, Thandeka described it as real and not part of her game inside the Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa Edition house. She said that she could not wait to reunite with Mmeli now that the reality competition had concluded.

“Yes, I found love. I didn’t come in looking for it, but Mmeli and I built something real, talking about communication, balance, dominance and submission, and we kept a childlike wonder type of relationship. We would hug, kiss, play around … and yeah, we fell in love. I can’t wait to see him,” Thandeka said.

The KwaZulu-Natal native was also asked about the friendships she made inside the house. She revealed the one person she considers a true friend from the reality TV competition. Thandeka said she would take a few friendships outside of the Bazozwa house.

“Definitely, Ramona, she’s a true friend. We were real with each other. Funnily enough, Ilano, Tumi the Barber and Que, even though there were hiccups, but we reconciled. I take real, honest friendships with me,” Thandeka revealed.

Thandeka confirms plans for the future after BBMzansi finale

Thandeka also gave a special shoutout to her fans who supported her until the final day of the competition.

Thandeka also revealed whether she intends to stay in South Africa or return to Italy. She also shared her plans for the future now that Big Brother Mzansi has wrapped up.

“I plan to split my time between Europe (Italy) and SA. I want to explore opportunities, inspire people and focus on business, growth and money. I love working; I don’t like relying on anyone,” Thandeka said.

Thandeka shared her plans. Image: thandeka_ttshabalala

Source: Instagram

BBMzansi winner Liema reveals plans for R2 million prize

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Liema Pantsi discussed her plans for her prize money after winning Big Brother Mzansi Season 6.

Despite uproar from some of Thandeka's fans, several viewers and fans of the reality show congratulated Liema Pantsi for winning Big Brother Mzansi and walking away with the R2 million grand prize.

Source: Briefly News