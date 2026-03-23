Thandeka's supporters have not taken well to her loss on Big Brother Mzansi , accusing the show of being rigged

This comes after eagle-eyed viewers claimed that their fave's name was hidden on the announcement sheet underneath Liema Pantsi's

While fans celebrate Liama's victory, others remain convinced that the singer had an unfair advantage against the other contestants

Thandeka Tshabalala's fans claim she was meant to win 'BBMzansi, not Liema Pantsi. Images: thandekabbmzansi, liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

The discussion surrounding Liema Pantsi's win on Big Brother Mzansi has left a sour taste in several viewers' mouths, especially Thandeka Tshabalala's supporters.

After finally making it to the end of the competition despite constant setbacks and backlash, Thandeka's fans were certain that she would walk away with the R2 million cash prize after building a solid following in less than three months.

However, many believe that competing against returning stars like Liema, who was part of the season five group and had built a community of fans for over a year, placed Thandeka and other housemates at an inherent disadvantage from the start.

The frustration boiled over on social media as Thandeka's fans pointed to what they called suspicious details during the live finale on 22 March 2026. Viral screenshots circulated showing a glimpse of the winner's card, with fans claiming Thandeka’s name appeared to be printed underneath Liema’s.

Thandeka Tshabalala's supporters believe the winner's card was manipulated in favour of Liema Pantsi. Image: thandekabbmzansi

Source: Instagram

X (Twitter) user TheGyal_ shared side-by-side photos comparing Sweet Guluva's gold card from 2025 and Liema's, which appeared to have been torn from a separate page and pasted on a white sheet.

The user noted how suspicious the card appeared compared to Sweet Guluva's, which was free from tears and had his name covering the entire surface of the paper.

This comparison quickly ignited a firestorm of "rigged" allegations, with Thandeka's supporters claiming that the makeshift appearance of the card suggested a last-minute change to the results.

"Are we gonna talk about the sticker used to cover Thandeka’s name?"

Fans argued the difference was too obvious to ignore, questioning why the 2026 winner's card looked "pasted on" compared to the professional ones from previous years. For many, this was the proof that the show was rigged in favour of the returning star.

Compare the winner's announcement cards below.

Social media erupts in the comments

Thandeka Tshabalala's loyal supporters wasted no time in dissecting the images.

Karabo28201889 said:

"I am still asking myself why Liema fans are acting all surprised that Liema won, 'cause we all knew she was a winner before she even stepped inside the house. I am surprised that Thandeka made it to the top 2 with all the hate inside and outside the house."

ZeeNunewPurple joked:

"They said 'cut and paste,' since Thandeka broke Biggie's vase."

GlitEdgee wrote:

"It's never a good show if people are tampering with votes. I guess we have lost."

Yanda76488410 asked:

"And why didn't they use A4-size paper as usual? What was that piece of paper for? Oh, sana, everything is just corruption."

FThumbathi_304 alleged:

"If you remove that sticker, you’ll see Thandeka's name."

Meanwhile, Liema's supporters continue to rub her win in many people's faces, arguing that despite the criticism and conspiracy theories, she won fair and square.

Fans said Thandeka Tshabalala was the rightful winner of the R2 million cash prize. Image: thandekabbmzansi

Source: Instagram

Fans raise money for Thandeka Tshabalala

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to fans launching a crowdfunding campaign for Thandeka Tshabalala.

After leaving the show as a runner-up, the reality TV star's supporters vowed to support her as she navigates life outside of Biggie's house.

Source: Briefly News