Sizwe Dhlomo was moved following the sudden reunion between Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini

The radio personality took to social media to express his delight at the men's reconciliation, saying it was lovely to witness following their years-long tension

The reunion brought back fond memories of the DJs' lively performances, with fans celebrating and admiring their maturity in moving past whatever tore them apart

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini's reunion. Images: zakesbantwini, sizwedhlomo, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo was among the many people who celebrated Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini's reconciliation after years of an unexplained feud.

The reunion took place at Zakes’ album launch on 23 March 2026, where Black Coffee stood supportively by his side during his speech. The night reached a fever pitch when they shared the decks for a performance that took fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Reacting to their unexpected reunion, Sizwe said it was "Lovely to witness," echoing the remarks of many fans and peers who've long dreamed of the men's reconciliation.

It follows years of tension between the two Grammy-winning stars, which had left a void in the South African house music scene.

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While the exact cause of their fallout remained a subject of industry whispers for nearly a decade, Black Coffee explained that their decision to end their working relationship was mutual.

At the DJ's lavish 50th birthday celebration, Zakes was nowhere to be seen, further fueling the speculation that they would never reconcile.

Seeing them side-by-side at the album launch signalled that the chapter had finally come to a close.

See Sizwe Dhlomo's post below.

Social media celebrates Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini's reunion

Long-time fans reminisced about the good old days, from the men making hit songs together to their vibrant performances, celebrating the pair's decision to finally put their differences behind them.

kgomotso_rsa admired the DJs:

"Standing by each other through the toughest times, that's what we call brotherhood."

Sbudamoore wrote:

"This is great news, guys, congratulations to both of them."

elonjohnson1639 said:

"It's good when two brothers put their differences aside."

listen_pods posted:

"This is the moment, man. This is it in ages. I don’t know about studio time, but brotherhood that needed to be preserved."

mkhi25975 wrote:

"Been waiting for this reunion for years, may we all learn that beefs hold us back. Siyazalana."

johny_theblessd shared:

"I'm happy things are back to normal, life is too short to be angry at your brother."

As many more people commented on the reunion, it became clear that South Africans and music lovers had been awaiting Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini's reconciliation for years, and seeing it happen at the height of their careers, to many, felt like a full-circle moment.

Fans celebrated Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini's reunion. Image: 5SkippersBucs

Source: Twitter

Black Coffee reveals his favourite DJ

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Black Coffee revealing who his favourite South African DJ is.

His response and explanation warmed many people's hearts, who admired the pair's strong bond.

Source: Briefly News