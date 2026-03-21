In a recent interview, Black Coffee named his favourite local DJ, and the answer rocked many fans online

The Grammy-award-winning artist mentioned why he loves this particular artist and what sets him apart from other DJs

Black Coffee's answer further proved the pair's bond, as this DJ accompanied him to the United States when he won his first Grammy Award

Black Coffee shared a heartwarming answer when he was asked who his favourite DJ is Image: Realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

At a recent interview, DJ Black Coffee was asked who his favourite local DJ is, and his answer made hearts melt.

The muso and this particular DJ have a very close bond, like, very close. They had a set in Cape Town, and his mind was blown when the artist took to the decks.

Who is Black Coffee's favourite DJ?

In a video clip shared by @KingMntungwa captioned, "Could you have guessed Coffee's favourite DJ in South Africa?" the star confidently said it was his son, Esona Maphumulo.

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"It's going to sound really biased, but it's Sona. I'm a fan," he proudly said. He looked back at their performance in Cape Town and was left very impressed with how he fused different sounds. "We were playing in Cape Town two weeks ago. He played a set, and for me, you know, he is on a direction where he is shifting the needle as a South African DJ," he added.

"With his exposure, and how he is travelling. How he is fusing South African music and what is out there in the world really blew me away. So, that is my favourite DJ," he closed off.

Esona is walking in his father's footsteps and was even featured in Drake's Honestly, Nevermind album. After he was featured in Texts Go Green, Sona, his DJ name, penned a warm message to the people who played a role in the making of the song.

"It is such an honour to be a part of this album with so many talented artists, and I’m blessed to work with The Greatest Of All Time to bring you 'Texts Go Green.” Special thanks to @realblackcoffee, @champagnepapi, and @ovo40. And so much love for @tresorofficial @andmeandyou @rampa_keinemusik @gordoszn who brought this project to life! DRAKE DID!!! Honestly, Nevermind."

Sona even accompanied Black Coffee to collect his Grammy award in 2021 and was on stage when he accepted the award.

Black Coffee shared that his son, Sona, is his favourite DJ. Image: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

SA responds to Black Coffee being a fan of his son

This is how some people reacted to Black Coffee's answer:

@__Qwabe responded:

"As a father id also be in my son's corner all the way."

@forbbnaija27689 said:

"He’s already playing at big festivals around the world. I know he’s already eating."

@MorwengG11186 praised:

"The money is loooong, the brother is wearing a REVERSO!"

Black Coffee's girlfriend vibes to local music

In a previous report from Briefly News, a video of DJ Black Coffee's girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, dancing to local music has trended online

Some people trolled his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, saying he looks his happiest with his current bae.

Source: Briefly News